FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A police officer and a suspect are hospitalized in critical condition following an exchange of gunfire in northern Colorado.
Police responded to a neighborhood in the small city of Fort Lupton late Monday because of a report of a person with a gun.
Authorities in a statement Tuesday say officers learned that the suspect was trying to contact someone inside a home.
They say the suspect opened fire at officers as they approached the home, wounding the officer. Police returned fire and wounded the suspect.
The wounded officer and the suspect were taken by helicopter to hospitals. They were not named.
A police team made up of members from other departments is investigating the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
2nd Circuit upholds legality of congressional tax subpoenas
A federal appeals court in New York has upheld the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's banking records but said sensitive personal information should be protected.
Nation
Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer
A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion on the city's west side.
National
US Marine charged with illegally flying guns into Haiti
A U.S. Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti told investigators he wanted to help the country's military learn marksmanship and defeat "thugs" causing instability in the country, according to a criminal complaint.
Nation
Colorado officer, suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire
A police officer and a suspect are hospitalized in critical condition following an exchange of gunfire in northern Colorado.
Variety
Surge of new abuse claims threatens church like never before
At the end of another long day trying to sign up new clients accusing the Roman Catholic Church of sexual abuse, lawyer Adam Slater gazes out the window of his high-rise Manhattan office at one of the great symbols of the church, St. Patrick's Cathedral.