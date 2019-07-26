The house was silent when a family friend dropped off 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews around 8 p.m. on a winter night.

It was Dec. 20, 1984, and she'd just finished singing Christmas carols at her school in Greeley, Colo. Her father, Jim, was still out watching her 16-year-old sister, Jennifer, play a varsity basketball game. Her mother, Gloria, was headed to the airport to care for a sick parent in California, according to a story the next year in the Windsor Beacon.

When her father got home later that evening, he found the TV on and Jonelle's shoes and shawl lying near a space heater.

But Jonelle was gone.

Her father quickly called the police to begin searching for the "strong, independent, opinionated" seventh-grader, as her sister recently described her.

It would take more than 34 years to find her. On Thursday, the Greeley Police Department announced that human remains discovered earlier in the week by workers digging for a pipeline had been positively identified as Jonelle's.

The news brings some closure to one of Colorado's most famous abductions, but police are still far from solving the mystery. Decades of investigation and hundreds of tips never led to any arrests.

"This investigation remains active," noted Greeley police, who told reporters they're treating Jonelle's death as a homicide.

Soon after returning home to an empty house, Jim Matthews knew something was wrong. Police quickly realized it was unlikely Jonelle would have run away into their snow-blanketed Greeley suburb about 60 miles north of Denver, although they did find footprints outside, the Denver Post reported.

Hundreds of volunteers helped police launch a massive search. A coalition of local churches organized a 24-hour prayer session. Tips poured in, but none panned out.

Jonelle happened to disappear at a time of rising national concern over kidnappings. Just six months before she vanished, the Justice Department set up the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a clearinghouse for leads with a toll-free hotline.

In March 1985, President Ronald Reagan spoke to a group of editors at the White House, urging them to "enlist your newspapers in this mission of mercy" to help find abducted children through regular stories and photos. He singled out Jonelle's case, noting that she "would have celebrated a happy 13th birthday with her family just last month."

As the days stretched into months and then years, tantalizing leads appeared and then evaporated.

In 1994, after a decade of futility, the Matthews family declared Jonelle dead and held a memorial service. But still, her family hoped for clarity.

Two years later, the story took another tragic twist. The Matthews family had adopted Jonelle. Her birth mother, a California woman named Terri Vierra-Martinez, sent a letter in late 1996 to Jim and Gloria Matthews asking for a "reunion" with Jonelle. She had hired a consultant to help track Jonelle down.

"I was thrilled that Jonelle's mother wanted to contact her, because Jonelle had always wanted that," Gloria told the Greeley Tribune in January 1997. "But then I had to tell Terri that the little girl she entrusted to us is gone."

The families ended up meeting, and Jonelle's birth mother said she was grateful to know the truth. "This has put some closure in my life," she told the Tribune. "Jonelle has always been part of my prayers, ever since she was born, and now — not knowing where she is — I'll continue to pray for her."

Although the Matthews family is still waiting for justice, Jonelle's loved ones said finding her remains was a long-awaited relief.

"I'm grateful for this closure after 34 years," Jennifer, her sister, told the Post. "It does bring up some old wounds and some more questions, maybe, of what happened. But we've received so much love and support already."