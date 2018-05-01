LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A Colorado couple has pleaded not guilty to carjacking and firearms charges in a New Mexico crime spree last year that left a retired Las Cruces police officer dead.
Prosecutors say 34-year-old Daniel Allen Lowell and 32-year-old Trista Marie Schlaefli were arraigned Tuesday in a federal court in Las Cruces.
The couple from Colorado Springs was indicted last month and they remain in federal custody pending trial.
In November 2017, the two fled from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint west of Las Cruces in a stolen pickup truck.
The couple allegedly carjacked an SUV from a family at gunpoint and a subsequent collision killed a former police officer on a motorcycle.
They then attempted to carjack two other vehicles before being arrested by New Mexico State Police.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.