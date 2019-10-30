– Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed, according to three people familiar with the testimony.

The omissions, Vindman said, included Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joe Biden discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Biden’s son Hunter.

Vindman, who appeared on Capitol Hill wearing his dark blue Army dress uniform and military medals, told House impeachment investigators that he tried to change the reconstructed transcript made by the White House staff to reflect the omissions. But while some of his edits appeared to have been successful, he said, those two corrections were not made.

Vindman did not testify to a motive behind the editing process. But his testimony is likely to drive investigators to ask further questions about how officials handled the call, including changes to the transcript and the decision to put it into the White House’s most classified computer system — and whether those moves were meant to conceal the call’s most controversial aspects.

The phrases do not fundamentally change lawmakers’ understanding of the call. There are plenty of other examples of Trump referring to Ukraine-related conspiracy theories and asking for investigations of the Biden family. But Vindman’s account offered a hint at solving a mystery surrounding the conversation first reported by the intelligence whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry: what Trump’s aides left out of the transcript in places where ellipses indicate dropped words.

In hours of questioning Tuesday by Democrats and Republicans, Vindman recounted his alarm at the July 25 call, saying he “did not think it was proper” for Trump to have asked Zelensky to investigate a political rival, and how White House officials struggled to deal with the fallout from a conversation he and others considered problematic.

His testimony about the reconstructed transcript, the aftermath of the call and a shadow foreign policy being run outside the National Security Council came as Democrats unveiled plans for a more public phase of the impeachment process. They plan to vote Thursday to direct the Intelligence Committee to conduct public hearings and produce a report for the Judiciary Committee to guide its consideration of impeachment articles. The measure will also provide a mechanism for Republicans to request subpoenas for witnesses and give Trump’s lawyers a substantive role in the Judiciary Committee’s proceedings to mount a defense.

But while the rules would afford the president many of the rights that Republicans have demanded, they are unlikely to satisfy his allies.

As in past impeachment inquiries, Democrats as the majority party could block subpoenas requested by the Republican minority if they disagreed that hearing from those people was necessary. That could foreshadow a fight over whether to call such people as the unidentified CIA whistleblower who brought to light Trump’s use of his powers to pressure Ukraine.

“The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a president who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election,” House leaders wrote in a statement. “Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the president’s misconduct.”

Four committee leaders signed the statement: Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Jerrold Nadler; chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Carolyn Maloney, acting chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee.

Democratic leaders expressed confidence that they would have enough votes to pass the resolution this week.