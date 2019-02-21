– For the beleaguered people of Venezuela, this Colombian border town has served for years as a kind of safety valve — a way station en route from their reeling homeland, or a place to score food, medicine and other basics no longer available in Venezuela.

"I came to get vaccinations for my daughter," said Almari Ruiz, cradling her 11-month-old, Victoria, as she moved forward with the throngs crossing the Simon Bolivar International Bridge on a recent afternoon. "It's hard to find them anymore in Venezuela."

Each day, authorities say, more than 30,000 pedestrians cross from Venezuela into Colombia; most are on subsistence shopping forays, but many are joining the exodus of millions who have given up on their homeland and emigrated elsewhere in recent years.

Now, however, as the Venezuelan crisis escalates, Cucuta has taken on a broader geopolitical role — as a symbolic and logistics hub for intensifying U.S. efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his socialist government.

Diplomats, activists, journalists and others have descended on this tropical city of 800,000, which has long had a symbiotic relationship with neighboring Venezuela — the town's economic fate shifting with boom and bust cycles across the border.

"The whole world is now watching Cucuta," said Felix Adolfo Muñoz, who heads the mayor's crisis management team, which has been scrambling to deal with the onslaught and attention.

While the Trump administration has employed diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions and even hints of military action in its bid to force out Maduro, the weapon of choice in Cucuta, at least for now, is an unlikely one — humanitarian aid, lots of it. A showdown on blocked U.S. aid looms this weekend.

The White House has cast aside criticism that it is employing aid as a strategic cudgel to force the exit of Maduro, who has called the aid a prelude to a U.S. invasion and vowed it will never enter Venezuela. Instead, the Trump administration has doubled down on the tactic of using aid as a lever.

That venerable aid providers including the Red Cross and United Nations have declined to become involved — respecting the traditional separation between humanitarian aid and politics — has not dampened the Trump administration's enthusiasm for the gambit.

The White House calculation seems to be that the Venezuelan military — whose top brass has reaffirmed its allegiance to Maduro's government — will be somehow shamed into opening the border and defying its commander in chief. That would essentially signal a breakdown in military allegiance, and possibly the beginning of the end of Maduro's rule.

How likely that scenario is remains a question mark.

No one among dozens of Venezuelans interviewed in recent days seemed to object to the U.S. aid coming in. Venezuelans are fed up — and many blame Maduro, saying life was much better under his predecessor and mentor, the late Hugo Chávez, who funneled record oil revenue into reducing poverty and raising literacy levels.

"Yes of course, let the aid in," said Jose Abdon, 34, a Venezuelan who is among the many cart-men, or carrucheros, who work the crossing.

The carrucheros rent dollies or carts for a dollar a day and offer their services to shoppers returning to Venezuela with packages of goods.

Abdon says he earns the equivalent of about $4 a day. The money goes to support a wife and young daughter back in Venezuela.

"My daughter is 1 year and 1 month old," Abdon said, "and in her whole life we have only been able to buy one package of diapers. My wife has made to do with rags and cloths."