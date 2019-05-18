LONDON — Colombia's former Davis Cup captain, Miguel Tobon, has been suspended for a year and fined $20,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit for accepting payoffs in return for tournament wild-card entries.
The TIU says Tobon was found guilty of "negotiating to sell, or attempting to sell, wild cards for singles and doubles events in Colombia to six individuals" in 2017.
Tobon was also ordered to pay $6,000 for the money he received from the sale of the wild cards.
Tobon has coached some of Colombia's best players, including Nicolas Massu, Alejandro Falla, and Santiago Giraldo.
