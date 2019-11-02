BOGOTA, Colombia — The Colombian government and Israel's ambassador have condemned the vandalism of a menorah monument in Bogota.
The foreign ministry on Friday described the defacement of the monument on Israel State Avenue in the Colombian capital as an expression of "intolerance and hate."
Israeli Ambassador Christian Cantor tweeted a photograph of the stone monument. It shows a swastika painted in orange on the base of the monument and the engraved word "Israel" is covered in paint.
Cantor has thanked Colombia for its statement of solidarity and says efforts to fight anti-Semitism will continue.
