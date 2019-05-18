– The head of Colombia’s army, frustrated by the nation’s faltering efforts to secure peace, has ordered his troops to double the number of criminals and militants they kill, capture or force to surrender in battle — and possibly accept higher civilian casualties in the process, according to written orders and interviews with senior officers.

At the start of the year, Colombian generals and colonels were assembled and told to sign a written pledge to step up attacks. Daily internal presentations now show the number of days that brigades have gone without combat, and commanders are berated when they don’t carry out assaults frequently enough, the officers said.

One order causing particular worry instructs soldiers not to “demand perfection” in carrying out deadly attacks, even if significant questions remain about the targets they are striking. Some officers say that order has instructed them to lower their standards for protecting innocent civilians from getting killed and that it has already led to suspicious or unnecessary deaths.

The military tried a similar strategy to defeat Colombia’s rebel and paramilitary groups in the mid-2000s, before a landmark peace deal was signed to end decades of conflict.

But the tactics caused a national outrage when it emerged that soldiers, aiming to meet their quotas, engaged in widespread killings and disappearances of civilians.

Now, another incarnation of the policy is being pushed by the new government against the country’s remaining criminal, guerrilla and paramilitary groups, according to orders reviewed by the New York Times and three senior officers who spoke about them.

The new orders have sent a chill down the ranks of the army. Colombia’s military remains under investigation for the series of illegal killings in the mid-2000s, known as “false positives.”

Soldiers repeatedly killed peasants and claimed they were guerrilla fighters, sometimes even dressing them in fatigues and planting weapons near their bodies. The tactics stemmed from superiors demanding increased body counts, prosecutors say.

Two of the officers said in lengthy interviews that Colombian soldiers are under intense pressure yet again — and that a pattern of suspicious killings and coverups had begun to emerge this year.

Major Gen. Nicacio Martínez Espinel, the top commander of Colombia’s army, acknowledged issuing the new orders and having officers set concrete goals for killing, capturing or forcing criminal groups and militants to surrender.

He said he issued the written order instructing top commanders to “double the results” because of the threat that Colombia continues to face from guerrilla, paramilitary and criminal organizations.

“The criminal threat rose,” he said. “If we continued at the pace that we were going at, we would not have completed our objectives.”

He acknowledged that the orders tell commanders to conduct operations when they are still uncertain about their targets. However, Martínez argued that the instructions referred only to planning missions, not to carrying them out.

“Respect for human rights is the most important thing,” he said. “Everything has taken place within the letter of the law.”

But the order itself says, “You must launch operations with 60 to 70% credibility or exactitude” — leaving enough room for error that the policy has already led to questionable killings, two officers said.

The new orders signal an increase in military campaigns against guerrilla and paramilitary groups in Colombia, which reached a peace deal with the nation’s largest rebel group — the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC — just two years ago.

Peace has been elusive. Many former guerrillas have returned to fighting, while other criminal and paramilitary groups have expanded control over parts of the country.

Colombia is also under pressure from the Trump administration to show progress in cracking down on drug trafficking, a battle that has shown little progress despite $10 billion in U.S. aid.

On Feb. 19, a new document emerged. One order demanded “opportune and massive strikes” against the enemy. But the instructions on the threshold required for ordering deadly attacks were the largest shift from previous policy, the officers said.

In the past, they argued, military operations needed to be carried out with at least 85 percent of certainty of the target, after a series of meetings between commanders and intelligence agents to approve a strike. The new order called for a lower standard.

Soon after, the officers said they began identifying suspicious killings or arrests.