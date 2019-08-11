BOGOTA, Colombia — Two members of Colombia*s air force plunged to their deaths wrapped in their nation*s flag when a cable hanging from a helicopter snapped while they were performing a mid-air stunt Sunday.
The accident happened during a parade to mark the traditional Medellin Flower Fair. The city*s airport was immediately closed in the aftermath of the accident.
Videos circulating on social media show the moment when the two airmen fall to their death. Moments earlier they had been clinging to a metal cable and waving to the crowd below while carrying a giant Colombian flag through the air.
Colombia*s Defense Ministry said it is investigating the causes of the tragedy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Officer in Mexico's National Guard killed in shootout
Mexico's new National Guard force suffered its first casualty in the line of duty, when an officer was killed in a shootout with a gang.
World
Colombia airmen plunge to death wrapped in flag during stunt
Two members of Colombia*s air force plunged to their deaths wrapped in their nation*s flag when a cable hanging from a helicopter snapped while they were performing a mid-air stunt Sunday.
World
Mexico auctions off mansion of Chinese-Mexican businessman
Mexico's government has auctioned off the mansion of a Chinese-Mexican businessman facing drug trafficking charges.
World
2 ancient, unlooted tombs unearthed in southern Greece
Greece's culture ministry says two intact chamber tombs dating from 1400 to 1200 B.C. have been unearthed near the southern town of Nemea at a site already known for its cluster of tombs, most of which had been looted before their discovery.
World
Luxembourg prime minister promises aid for tornado victims
Luxembourg's prime minister has promised financial aid will be available to help people who had homes damaged or destroyed by a rare tornado.