WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, of California, want to create a Smithsonian Women's History Museum.
They've introduced a bipartisan bill to establish the museum in Washington, D.C.
Collins said women have made invaluable contributions to the nation, and that "a museum recognizing these achievements and experiences is long overdue."
Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House.
In December 2014, Congress created a commission to study the potential for an American museum of women's history. The commission recommended such a museum, and the bill would create a council to make recommendations on planning, design and construction.
