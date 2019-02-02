CINCINNATI — Napheesa Collier scored 20 points to reach 2,000 in her career, and No. 2 UConn struggled as it moved past its loss at Louisville, holding on to beat Cincinnati 65-55 on Saturday.

Collier became the fifth Husky to have 2,000 career points along with 1,000 rebounds, reaching the mark with a layup late in the third quarter . She got her 1,000th rebound during a loss on Thursday at No. 3 Louisville.

The Huskies (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic) called a timeout after Nikira Goings' 3-pointer cut their lead to 59-51 with 4:54 to go. Collier had a steal and a three-point play to keep Cincinnati at arm's length.

The 10-point deficit matched the closest in the teams' 20-game series, all won by UConn.

UConn shot poorly and got outrebounded during the 78-69 loss on Thursday, its first loss to Louisville since 1993 after 17 consecutive wins in the series. UConn has lost multiple games in a regular season for the first time since 2012-13, when the Huskies dropped four before winning the NCAA Tournament title.

After the loss at Louisville, coach Geno Auriemma noted this isn't a typical Huskies team: "We kind of suck this year, to be honest with you. And we need to get better."

UConn struggled on offense again against Cincinnati (14-8, 6-3), which had won its last five games. The Huskies beat the Bearcats 82-38 in Connecticut on Jan. 9.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UConn's loss on Thursday leaves the Huskies in line to drop behind Louisville. They haven't been lower than third in the AP poll since March 5, 2012, when they were fourth. They haven't been out of the top five since Jan. 29, 2007, when they were sixth.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies haven't dropped back-to-back games since March 7-17, 1993, a span of 946 games.

Cincinnati: It was the closest the Bearcats have come against UConn since a 70-60 loss on Jan. 30, 2007. In their nine previous games against UConn, the Bearcats lost by an average of 54 points.

UP NEXT

UConn hosts ECU on Wednesday.

Cincinnati hosts Wichita State on Feb. 10.