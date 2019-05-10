The college admissions fraud scandal, which cast a spotlight on coaches accused of selling slots reserved for recruited athletes, has caused scores of institutions to introduce stricter regulations to their athletic recruitment procedures.

Prominent universities such as Yale and Stanford, which had coaches implicated in the scandal, swiftly announced new layers of oversight, but a more furtive effort to enact additional safeguards has occurred out of public view.

Interviews with a handful of conference commissioners overseeing more than 70 institutions, from major universities to small colleges, revealed that a majority had already imposed more stringent athletic recruiting policies. The commissioners requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the actions of member institutions, and because the colleges did not want to be perceived as having been negligent in the past.

“People looked closely at what was in place, and even when they found nothing lacking, most decided to add a little more supervision just to be safe,” one conference commissioner said.

More widespread vetting may be on the horizon. With the college academic calendar coming to a close in May, athletic administrators across the country will soon convene for a series of annual meetings that are expected to prompt even more regulation.

For all the recent intense examination of the recruited athlete admissions process, no new fraud cases have been announced or confirmed by institutions.

Harvard began an investigation into its fencing coach in April after learning he had sold his house at a vastly inflated price to the father of a current Harvard student, shortly before the student was admitted. And federal prosecutors have informed a new set of parents that they are under investigation in the admissions fraud inquiry.

The scandal unfolded March 12, when prosecutors described the biggest case of admissions fraud they had ever investigated, charging 50 people in a scheme that involved paying bribes to coaches and to people who monitor admissions procedures in order to get the children of wealthy patrons into some of the nation’s elite colleges.

Days after the first indictments were announced, officials at Brown conducted a case-by-case examination of every recruited varsity athlete who had enrolled there in the last four years. A university spokesman said the review found no suspicious behavior.

Several other Ivy League universities, including some not cited in the federal investigation, have also begun examinations of their recruited athlete cohort. Cornell reviewed the histories of every newly admitted or first-year athlete, according to a spokesman, but the university did not find evidence suggesting that any had altered their athletic credentials.

Dartmouth examined its last three entering classes and did not find that a coach had supported an unqualified candidate for admission. But the university created new oversight rules anyway.

The painstaking self-examination has not been exclusive to institutions competing in the NCAA’s largest category, Division I. Colleges from the NCAA’s Division III have also been reviewing their recruitment procedures.

Johns Hopkins, in Baltimore, which fields 22 Division III teams (and plays Division I in lacrosse), described its recruited athlete process as “rigorous,” but a university spokesman added that the scandal was “an opportunity to review our processes to ensure they are sufficiently protective against fraud or deception.”