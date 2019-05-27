WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Double elimination • Oklahoma City

(All games on ESPN unless noted otherwise)

Games Thursday

G1: No. 3 Washington vs. No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.

G2: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Gophers, 1:30 p.m.

G3: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

G4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Alabama, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Games Friday

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Games Saturday

G7: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 11 a.m.

G8: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

G9: G7 winner vs. G6 loser, 6 p.m.

G10: G8 winner vs. G5 loser, 8:30 p.m.