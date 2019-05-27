WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
Double elimination • Oklahoma City
(All games on ESPN unless noted otherwise)
Games Thursday
G1: No. 3 Washington vs. No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.
G2: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Gophers, 1:30 p.m.
G3: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
G4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Alabama, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Games Friday
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 6 p.m.
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
G7: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 11 a.m.
G8: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1:30 p.m.
G9: G7 winner vs. G6 loser, 6 p.m.
G10: G8 winner vs. G5 loser, 8:30 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Truex Jr. overcomes early problems to win Coca-Cola 600
Truex held off defending series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano -- and again prevented owner Roger Penske from becoming the first to helm winners at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on motorsports' biggest day.
Motorsports
Pagenaud likely saves his job with Indianapolis 500 victory
Simon Pagenaud outdueled Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking, 13-lap sprint to the finish Sunday that delivered an 18th victory in the event to venerable team owner Roger Penske.
Twins
Souhan: Hitting coach Rowson is man behind Twins' offensive surge
James Rowson and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez are at the heart, or at least the calluses, of the Twins' transformation into a feared slugging lineup.
Lynx
WNBA favorite Aces top Sparks, 83-70, to start season
Prior to the Las Vegas Aces re-signing reserve forward Dearica Hamby to a three-year contract, she sat with coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer for a heart-to-heart.
Gophers
College World Series softball schedule
Here's the upcoming games in the double-elimination tournament in Oklahoma City: