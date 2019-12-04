ATLANTA — Some Georgia State University students are demanding that Atlanta's mayor remove a prominent statue of Henry Grady from downtown.
Grady was a 19th Century newspaper editor who advocated for a "New South" after the Civil War.
An editorial Tuesday signed by the student newspaper's board and other student groups calls Grady a racist.
They want the statue relocated to the Atlanta History Center, but if Georgia law won't allow that, they'll accept a new marker explaining Grady's beliefs.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did not return calls and emails seeking comment.
