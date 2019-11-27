– The young college student was walking to her car. The man catcalled her. She ignored him.

What happened next could have been lifted from any woman’s most vivid nightmare: The man, Donald Thurman, followed the 19-year-old student, Ruth George, as she entered a parking garage, prosecutors said Tuesday. He followed her from behind and put her in a chokehold, they said.

“The defendant was angry that he was being ignored,” prosecutors said.

George’s family became worried when she did not return home Friday night, and Saturday morning, police tracked the pings of her cellphone to the parking garage, where her body was discovered, face down in the back seat of her car.

Thurman, 26, was identified by police from surveillance video at the scene, on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago. They arrested him when he was spotted again in the area Sunday; he was charged with first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault.

Thurman’s public defender did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Thurman had previously been convicted of armed robbery and was released on parole in 2018 after serving two years.

On Friday evening, George, a sophomore honors student from Naperville, Ill., had attended an event for her professional fraternity and had taken an Uber back to the parking garage on the city’s Near West Side to pick up her car. She was planning to become a physical therapist.

“She was the light of our family and the best of all of us,” her sister, Esther George, wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday evening, the three-story parking garage where she was killed was being monitored by a security guard in a fluorescent vest. Two students huddled under a bus shelter nearby.

“We were just talking about what happened,” said Maryann Tharian, 20, a junior. “We’ve all had experiences being catcalled. We’d do the same thing Ruth did. Ignore them and keep walking. It’s just terrifying.”

As she walked past the parking garage, Kayla Massey, a junior, said she endures street harassment constantly, and her response varies based on the circumstances: what time of day it is, whether she is alone or in a pack of friends. Sometimes she gets “belligerent” toward men making unwanted comments, she said. Other times, like at night, she stays quiet.

In the grass outside the garage were dozens of candles, flowers and handmade signs reading “Remember Ruth.”