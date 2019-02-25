CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Sitting in an English class last year, Alan Fox read over examples of college application letters, and one sparked his interest.

The letter writer wrote about paper cranes, and that same day, Fox — admittedly a bit bored — searched out a YouTube video on how to make an origami crane.

About a week later, the then-senior at Chippewa Falls High School decided to try his hand at creating a crane by carefully folding paper.

"It took a while to memorize the process," Fox, who can now craft cranes without even looking at his hands, said to the Leader-Telegram.

The first month, Fox either gave away the cranes he made or threw them away. Now, his collection of 925 of creations — big and small, brightly colored and more subdued — are perched along the ledges of the windows and above doors inside the pool area at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA in Chippewa Falls.

Working as a lifeguard, there occasionally is down time — when no swimmers are in the pool and his other tasks are done — so Fox makes his cranes.

"Everyone loves them," said Carylann Menzies, a co-worker in the pool area. "All of the kids ask if there are going to be more."

Fox is shooting for 1,000 cranes as did a girl who died more than seven decades ago over 6,000 miles away.

On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States used the Enola Gay, a B-29 bomber, to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, hoping to secure Japan's surrender in World War II.

Sadako Sasaki was 2, and she and her family were home — about a mile away from ground zero, according to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. The blast blew her out of her home, but she escaped uninjured.

In the fall of 1954, Sadako noticed she had swollen lymph nodes, went to see the doctor and was diagnosed with leukemia brought on by the radiation from the bomb.

Hospitalized in early 1955, "she knew the prognosis wasn't good, and she didn't want to die," according to a blog written by Michael Rose, an author, journalist and documentary filmmaker, and posted on HuffPost website.

"Her father told her a Japanese legend that said if you folded 1,000 cranes you would be granted a wish. She began furiously folding cranes."

Sadako folded 1,000 paper cranes and started on a second batch, but she died on Oct. 25, 1955, less than a year after she was diagnosed, according to the blog.

Fox, whose parents Barbara and Gary adopted him and his three sisters from different parts of China, didn't know the complete story about Sadako. But like her, he often relies on scraps of paper to craft into his cranes. Although, a couple who visit the YMCA to swim, gave him some brightly colored paper for graduation, which he used up in about a month.

"I love walking around (the pool area) and looking at each of the cranes," said Menzies, whose favorites are the birds made out of emerald green paper.

Someone — Fox isn't sure who — put up little signs, advising admirers not to take or touch the cranes.

"All the kids are always asking if he is going to make more," Menzies said.

A freshman majoring in chemistry at UW-Eau Claire, Fox, who turns 19 soon, figures he'll continue to fold his cranes until there is no more room to display them, or he no longer works at the YMCA.

Considering his progress, Fox easily will hit 1,000, but at this point, he has no particular wish for himself in mind.

