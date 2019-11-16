CFP Top 10 this week
1. LSU (9-0)
Coming off the Alabama victory, the Tigers get a visit from 4-6 Ole Miss.
2. Ohio State (9-0)
Travel to Rutgers in warm-up for next week's Penn State battle.
3. Clemson (10-0)
The Tigers are still a 34-point favorite vs. sneaky good, 7-2 Wake Forest.
4. Georgia (8-1)
The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East title by winning at No. 12 Auburn.
5. Alabama (8-1)
The Crimson Tide play at Mississppi State, needing rebound from LSU loss.
6. Oregon (8-1)
The Ducks should cruise at home against Arizona, losers of four in a row.
7. Utah (8-1)
UCLA visits, following double-digit victories over Stanford, ASU, Colorado.
8. GOPHERS (9-0)
The Gophers last won in Iowa City 20 years ago; the Hawkeyes are ranked 20th.
9. Penn State (8-1)
The Nittany Lions play host to Indiana, a surprise at 7-2.
10. Oklahoma (8-1)
The Sooners play at No. 13 Baylor in a critical Big 12 showdown.