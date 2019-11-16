CFP Top 10 this week

1. LSU (9-0)

Coming off the Alabama victory, the Tigers get a visit from 4-6 Ole Miss.

2. Ohio State (9-0)

Travel to Rutgers in warm-up for next week's Penn State battle.

3. Clemson (10-0)

The Tigers are still a 34-point favorite vs. sneaky good, 7-2 Wake Forest.

4. Georgia (8-1)

The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East title by winning at No. 12 Auburn.

5. Alabama (8-1)

The Crimson Tide play at Mississppi State, needing rebound from LSU loss.

6. Oregon (8-1)

The Ducks should cruise at home against Arizona, losers of four in a row.

7. Utah (8-1)

UCLA visits, following double-digit victories over Stanford, ASU, Colorado.

8. GOPHERS (9-0)

The Gophers last won in Iowa City 20 years ago; the Hawkeyes are ranked 20th.

9. Penn State (8-1)

The Nittany Lions play host to Indiana, a surprise at 7-2.

10. Oklahoma (8-1)

The Sooners play at No. 13 Baylor in a critical Big 12 showdown.