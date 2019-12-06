Division II PLAYOFFS quarterfinals

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State Mankato (12-0), noon, Saturday: For the second time in three seasons, the teams meet in Mankato in the quarterfinals. The Lions defeated the Mavericks 31-21 in 2017 en route to the Div. II championships. According to the NCAA, the Lions have played the toughest schedule in Div. II. The cumulative record of the Lions' opponents is 96-40 (.706 winning percentage). The Lions won at Tarleton State two weeks ago and at Colorado School of Mines last Saturday. The Mavericks are coming off a 35-7 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo in Mankato last Saturday. The Mavericks lead Div. II in scoring offense (47.7) and in overall defense (228. 4 yards).

Division III PLAYOFFS quarterfinals

St. John's (11-1) at Wheaton (12-0), noon, Saturday: The Johnnies are coming off a 55-26 victory over Chapman on the road last Saturday as Jackson Erdmann threw for 458 yards and five TDs and became the MIAC's all-time leading passer. Wheaton reached the quarterfinals with victories over Martin Luther (51-7) on Nov. 23 and Central of Iowa (49-13) last Saturday. Wheaton (Ill.), which is averaging 48.2 points per game, has the top defense in Div. III — allowing just 6.8 points per game and 186.7 yards per game. Thunder QB Luke Anthony has thrown for 2,625 yards and 33 TDs with just four interceptions. It is the first meeting between the two programs in football.

