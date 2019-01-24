BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut college has fired a business professor accused of shouting in German and giving a Nazi salute at a faculty and administrators' meeting.

Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport on Thursday announced the firing of Charles Meyrick after an investigation found the assistant professor committed "serious misconduct."

School President Paul Broadie II said the Nov. 2 incident at Manchester Community College happened just days after the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre and scared his colleagues, who felt threatened and unsafe.

School officials said Meyrick shouted "sieg heil," German for "hail victory" used at Nazi rallies, and used a Nazi arm salute for more than 10 minutes at a meeting about consolidating state community colleges.

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left for Meyrick on Thursday morning.