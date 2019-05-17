Administrators of the SAT college admissions test say considering scores in the context of where a student went to high school will let colleges identify resourceful students they might otherwise overlook.

But critics of admissions testing see plans for the so-called "adversity score" as evidence of the SAT's flaws.

The College Board is expected to release additional details Friday about the "Environmental Context Dashboard" it's been piloting at 50 colleges and universities. The dashboard weighs things like the crime rate and poverty level where the high school's located, and number of advanced courses it offers.

The College Board says that helps admissions counselors recognize students who've done more with less.

Critics say more universities are moving away from requiring test scores because they're not a true predictor of college success.