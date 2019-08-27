The College Board is dropping a plan to send colleges a single numeric rating of the adversity students faced in their communities as they took an SAT admission test, opting instead to provide separate measures to describe their high schools and neighborhoods.

Last spring, the plan to develop an "overall disadvantage level" for each SAT taker prompted an uproar. Many dubbed it an "adversity score." Critics said it would be vulnerable to manipulation and could unfairly taint how an SAT score is perceived. The test gauges math and evidence-based reading and writing.

The College Board, a nonprofit that owns the test, said the new figures were meant only to provide more demographic context for admission officers to understand students.

On Tuesday, the testing organization rolled out an admissions tool called Landscape that appeared intended to assuage critics. Gone was the lightning-rod "overall disadvantage" number. "It caused a lot of unnecessary confusion," said David Coleman, the College Board chief executive.

In its place will be two socioeconomic ratings — one for the high school and the other for the neighborhood where the student lives. Criteria in the ratings will include college attendance patterns, median household income, housing and crime data, educational attainment and the number of single-parent families. Lower ratings are meant to signify relative privilege within a school or neighborhood, and higher ratings signal that a student faces relative challenges.

The College Board said it plans to make the neighborhood and high school information visible to students and families next year. Unlike the previous proposal, the College Board will not distill the ratings to a single number.

The Landscape tool will also show average Advanced Placement test participation and how the student's SAT score compares to other scores from the high school. The tool will be auditioned in as many as 150 colleges this year and then made available in 2020, the College Board said, at no charge to colleges. "Colleges do not use Landscape to decide who gets in and who doesn't," the College Board said. "It simply helps admissions officers give more students from more places a fair look."

Nearly 2 million U.S. students in the high school Class of 2018 took the SAT.

Eddie Comeaux, an associate professor at the University of California, Riverside, said the College Board had taken "a good first step" by simplifying its metrics and making them more transparent. Comeaux, who chairs a board of the UC Academic Senate that oversees admissions issues within the UC system, said Landscape is "just a small mechanism" in an admissions process.