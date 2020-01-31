No. 13 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn

5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

The SEC’s top two ranked teams collide, but only one will leave with momentum toward a conference title run. A much-improved Nick Richards gives the Wildcats the edge in the paint.

No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa

12 p.m. Sunday (FS1)

How about an appetizer for the Super Bowl? Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn look big and strong enough to play football at 6-11, 260 and 7-0, 290 pounds, respectively.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: LSU. The Tigers have the longest winning streak among major conference teams behind Baylor (17) and Seton Hall (10) at nine games in a row. They are undefeated in Southeastern Conference play, but they aren’t getting much love in the rankings at No. 22.

Trending down: Wisconsin. The Badgers’ backcourt will be depleted for Saturday’s game vs. Michigan State. Brad Davison was suspended one game after an unsportsmanlike play vs. Iowa. But the bigger blow was second-leading scorer Kobe King’s transfer announcement.

player to watch

Tyrell Terry, guard, Stanford: The former DeLaSalle standout is starting for the Cardinal while averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Terry’s matchup with Oregon’s Payton Pritchard on Saturday has Pac-12 championship implications for both teams.