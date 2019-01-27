LIMA, Peru — Civil defense officials in Peru say a hotel wall collapsed during a wedding celebration, killing at least 15 people.
Civil defense chief Jorge Chavez says dozens of people who had been dancing were caught under the collapsing wall and a roof early Sunday at the Alhambra hotel in the Andean city of Abancay in southern Peru. He told RPP radio that at least 30 people had been pulled from the debris with injuries.
They were being treated at a nearby hospital.
