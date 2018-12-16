NEW YORK — Colin Kroll, a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia app, has died. He was 34.
The New York Police Department says officers went to Kroll's Manhattan apartment early Sunday after getting a call asking for a wellness check on him.
They found him unconscious and unresponsive on his bed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
Kroll was the chief executive of the trivia app, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.
He also was a founder of Vine, which was an app built around six-second videos, and worked for a period at Twitter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Colin Kroll, co-founder of HQ Trivia, found dead
Colin Kroll, a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia app, has died. He was 34.
National
White House digs in on border wall demand, risking shutdown
The White House on Sunday pushed the federal government closer to the brink of a partial shutdown later this week, digging in on its demand for $5 billion to build a border wall as congressional Democrats stood firm against it.
National
Democratic gains raise odds for gun control in Minnesota
A shift in the balance of power at the state Capitol has boosted the odds of lawmakers passing bills to reduce gun violence during the upcoming legislative session.
National
US Air Force set to launch 1st next-generation GPS satellite
After months of delays, the U.S. Air Force is about to launch the first of a new generation of GPS satellites, designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile.
National
Higher percentage of California pot passing safety tests
A higher percentage of California marijuana products are passing strict safety tests, but the sudden closing of a lab that state authorities found wasn't correctly checking for pesticides has raised new questions about the system intended to protect the purity and potency of legal cannabis.