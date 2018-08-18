BIRMINGHAM, England — Christian Coleman hung on to win the men's 100 meters on his return from injury at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday.
The 22-year-old American ran a season's best of 9.94 seconds, holding off Britain's Reece Prescod, who set a personal best with the same time.
Noah Lyles — the fastest man in the world this year — was third in 9.98 while former world champion Yohan Blake of Jamaica was fourth.
"It's like a relief because you never know what to expect when you have so much time off," said Coleman, who was running his first race in more than a month.
Coleman got off to a trademark fast start before Prescod hit back to force a photo finish.
There was another American-British one-two in the men's 400 as Fred Kerley saw off Matthew Hudson-Smith in 45.54 seconds.
Kerley's American teammates, Paul Dedewo and Christian Taylor, were third and fourth respectively.
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas eased to victory in the women's 200 as she won in 22.15 ahead of newly crowned European champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain.
