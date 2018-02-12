ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is dropping out from the race for governor.
The three-term mayor was among the first Democratic candidates to enter the wide-open race to replace outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton. But he won just 11 percent of the votes in last week's precinct caucus polling for a disappointing fourth-place finish.
Coleman says the field of Democratic candidates is strong even after his exit. He's the second candidate to drop out, narrowing what was once a field of six major candidates.
Former House Speaker Paul Thissen quit the race after a last-place finish last week. Rep. Tim Walz, State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Reps. Erin Murphy and Tina Liebling remain in the race.
Coleman flirted with a gubernatorial run in 2010 before deciding against it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.