Coldest Temps Since Early March; 9 months ago

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Icy sunshine. AM wind chill -20. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 3.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Feels like -20F. Winds: W 5. Low: -11.

WEDNESDAY: Deep freeze continues. More PM clouds. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 1.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. Light snow coating. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 1. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Chance of light PM snow. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 13. High: 30.

SATURDAY: AM snow fades. Chilly PM sunshine. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 15. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and quite nippy. Winds. SW 5-10. Wake-up: 5 High: 16.

MONDAY: Few flurries possible. Nothing rough. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: -1. High: 23.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 10th

1992: By this time there is partial ice cover in the Duluth harbor.

1979: A 'heat wave' develops across Minnesota. Highs of 54 at Twin Cities and 57 at Winona are recorded.

1978: Alexandria ends its fourteen day stretch of low temperatures at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

1889: A late season thunderstorm is observed at Maple Plain.

_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 10th

Average High: 29F (Record: 54F set in 1979)

Average Low: 14F (Record: -18F set in 1977)

Record Rainfall: 0.91" set in 1911

Record Snowfall: 1.8" set in 2013

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 10th

Sunrise: 7:39am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 51 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 56 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 46 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for December 10th at Midnight

0.9 Days Until Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Maybe you saw bright Jupiter near even-brighter Venus in the west after sunset in late November? The Venus-Saturn conjunction happens this week. It won’t be as dramatic as Venus-Jupiter, but it’ll still be very cool. Start watching tonight, as soon as the sky begins to darken. You’ll see a very bright light in the west after sunset. That’ll be Venus. Saturn will be the fainter light – still as bright as the brightest stars – nearby. They’ll pop out near the sunset point, as bright twilight ebbs toward darkness. The actual conjunction happens on December 10 or 11, 2019, depending on your time zone. More about that below. Dazzling Venus – brightest planet and third-brightest object in the sky after the sun and moon – will pop out first, around 30 minutes (or sooner) after the sun goes down. Saturn – shining as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star, or one of the brightest stars in our sky – will join up with Venus perhaps 15 minutes or so after Venus’ initial appearance. Saturn, although respectably bright, pales next to Venus, which outshines Saturn by more than 60 times.See another bright object up there, even closer to the sunset? That’ll be Jupiter."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________