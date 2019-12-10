Coldest Temps Since Early March; 9 months ago

Snowy Monday Morning Commute
 
A brief, but intense band of snow moved through the Twin Cities metro on Monday morning. It was a white-knuckle 2" to 4" commute for many with slippery roads and several spinouts across the region. Here are a few MNDOT webcams from Monday mornings commute around the Twin Cities metro, which showed what folks had to deal with on some of the major routes.
 
Snow Totals
 
Here are some of the snow reports from Monday's clipper. Note that around 2" to 4" tallies were reported around the Twin Cities, while some 4" to 6"+ tallies were reported north of the metro. 
 
Wind Chill Chart
 
Here's a look at the NWS Wind Chill chart, which shows "Frostbite Times" for specific wind chill ranges. Note that wind chill values on Tuesday and Wednesday morning cold be as cold as -20F, which could mean that frostbite could set in on exposed skin in just 30 minutes! Meanwhile, folks across parts of northern and northwestern Minnesota could see wind chill values down into the -30s, which could mean frostbite time around 10 minutes or less. Bundle up this week folks!! It's gonna be cold. Uffda!
 
Tuesday Wind Chills and High Temps
 
BRR!!! It's gonna be a cold next several days with some of the coldest air settling into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Note that daytime highs on Tuesday will only warm into the single digits above and below zero, which will be nearly -20F to -30F below average for early/mid December. The actual wind chill will dip into the -10s, -20s and even -30s across the state, especially during the morning hours of Tueseday. However, wind chill values will likely stay in the -10s and -20s for much of the daylight hours... 
 
Wednesday Morning Wind Chill & Low Temps
 
Wednesday morning will be another brutal start with low temps dipping into the single digits and teens below zero, while the wind chill values dip into the -10s and -20s below zero across the state. 
 
Wednesday Daytime Highs
 
Daytime highs on Wednesday will likely be as cold or even colder than Tuesday with temps only warming into the single digits above and below zero. Note that wind chill values will still be in the -10s to -20s range for much of the day as well, which means that frostbite on exposed skin could develop in just 10 minutes to 30 minutes!
 
Light Snow Coating Thursday
 
Here's the simulated radar from AM Thursday to AM Friday, which shows our next light snow chance moving through the region after our Arctic plunge. While the snow chance doesn't look all that heavy or widespread, there could be a light coating across parts of the region by PM Thursday.
 
Snowfall Potential Thursday
 
Here's the snowfall potential from NOAA's NDFD, which suggets a light coating possible across the region, especially north of the Twin Cities. Stay tuned.
 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) a pretty significant drop in temps through midweek with highs only warming into the single digits. It looks like we gradually warm into the 20s and perhaps the lower 30s by the end of the week. However, there could be another drop in temps by the end of the weekend. 
 
Coldest Temps Since Early March; 9 months ago
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Welcome to Numb and Number. It's a Minnesota sequel to the numbest my fingers and toes have been since early March, nearly 9 months ago. It's so cold out, my favorite neighbor even gave me the cold shoulder!

Yesterday's clipper dropped 2 to 5 inches of fluff, which made for a harrowing, white-knuckle morning commute for many across Central Minnesota. Unfortunately, residual moisture on area roads turned to ice pretty quickly as temps plummeted. With temperatures as cold as they'll be over the next 48 hours, road chemicals won't be effective, so watch out for black ice as you dart around town this week.

We wake up to feels like temps in the -10s and -20s across much of the state today and tomorrow with wind chill values holding in the -10F range during the daylight hours. I am happy to report that Polar plunge fades by Thursday as temps warm back into the 20s. A light snow coating will be possible on Thursday and once again Friday night.

By the way, we are less than 2 weeks away from the Winter Solstice and increasing daylight!
Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Icy sunshine. AM wind chill -20. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 3.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Feels like -20F. Winds: W 5. Low: -11.

WEDNESDAY: Deep freeze continues. More PM clouds. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 1.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. Light snow coating. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 1. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Chance of light PM snow. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 13. High: 30.

SATURDAY: AM snow fades. Chilly PM sunshine. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 15. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and quite nippy. Winds. SW 5-10. Wake-up: 5 High: 16.

MONDAY: Few flurries possible. Nothing rough. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: -1. High: 23.
This Day in Weather History
December 10th

1992: By this time there is partial ice cover in the Duluth harbor.

1979: A 'heat wave' develops across Minnesota. Highs of 54 at Twin Cities and 57 at Winona are recorded.

1978: Alexandria ends its fourteen day stretch of low temperatures at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

1889: A late season thunderstorm is observed at Maple Plain.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 10th

Average High: 29F (Record: 54F set in 1979)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -18F set in 1977)

Record Rainfall: 0.91" set in 1911
Record Snowfall: 1.8" set in 2013
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 10th

Sunrise: 7:39am
Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 51 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 56 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 46 minutes
Moon Phase for December 10th at Midnight
0.9 Days Until Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

What's in the Night Sky?

"Maybe you saw bright Jupiter near even-brighter Venus in the west after sunset in late November? The Venus-Saturn conjunction happens this week. It won’t be as dramatic as Venus-Jupiter, but it’ll still be very cool. Start watching tonight, as soon as the sky begins to darken. You’ll see a very bright light in the west after sunset. That’ll be Venus. Saturn will be the fainter light – still as bright as the brightest stars – nearby. They’ll pop out near the sunset point, as bright twilight ebbs toward darkness. The actual conjunction happens on December 10 or 11, 2019, depending on your time zone. More about that below. Dazzling Venus – brightest planet and third-brightest object in the sky after the sun and moon – will pop out first, around 30 minutes (or sooner) after the sun goes down. Saturn – shining as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star, or one of the brightest stars in our sky – will join up with Venus perhaps 15 minutes or so after Venus’ initial appearance. Saturn, although respectably bright, pales next to Venus, which outshines Saturn by more than 60 times.See another bright object up there, even closer to the sunset? That’ll be Jupiter."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Tuesday Weather Outlook

High temps across the country on Tuesday will range from the single digits across the Upper Midwest to the 70s and 80s across the Southeastern part of the nation. Note that temps up and down the East Coast will be nearly +5F to +15F above average, while readings in Minneapolis, MN will be nearly -25F below average! Interestingly, this will be the first time since early March that high temps in the Twin Cities will only warm into the single digits above zero, nearly 9 months ago!
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Active weather conditions will continue across the Eastern US as a cold front sweeps east through midweek. Areas of heavy rain, followed by areas of snow will be possible east of the Mississippi River Valley through Wednesday. 
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA WPC, suggests areas of heavy precipitation from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast with some of the heaviest stuff from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northern New England States. There also appears to be another surge of heavier precipitation across parts of northern California to the Pacific Northwest and especially in the higher elevations, where heavy snow will be found.
 
"Australia's Terrifying Bushfires Are Turning New Zealand Glaciers Pink"
 

"For weeks now, Australia has been dealing with severe bushfires. They’ve engulfed the country’s largest city in smoke, threatening air quality throughout New South Wales and destroying key koala habitat. In New South Wales alone, more than 100 bush and grassfires were burning as of  Friday. Nearly 4 million acres have burned across the country so far, unleashing massive plumes of smoke that have traveled across the ocean. The smoke has been clearly visible from space, but it’s also left a mark on the ground, painting New Zealand glaciers a shade of dusty pink. Travel blogger and photographer Liz Carlson captured the beautiful but ominous sight during a helicopter ride in late November through Mount Aspiring National Park in New Zealand’s South Island. The park is more than 1,150 miles from where the fiercest fires are burning. Up close, the particles of ash look a lot more brown than pink, but these fire remnants look quite beautiful from a distance."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:
 

"Scientists have gotten predictions of global warming right since the 1970s"
 
"There are dozens of disciplines and subdisciplines within the broad ambit of climate science, studying everything from ancient geology to the spread of disease. But one discipline in particular is exposed to intense public scrutiny, the subject of long-running political and legal disputes: modeling. As interesting as the details of climate science may be, what society most needs from it is an answer to a simple question: What the hell is going to happen? What are we in for? That’s the question models seek to answer. It turns out that attempting to understand, model, and predict the entire global biophysical/atmospheric system is complicated. It’s especially tricky because there’s no way to run tests. There’s no second Earth to use as an experimental control group. The best scientists can do is use their knowledge of climate history and climate physics to build models of Earth systems and then test the models against future emission scenarios."
 
See more from Vox HERE:
 

"How Life on Our Planet Made It Through Snowball Earth"
 
"Rusty rocks left over from some of our planet’s most extreme ice ages hint at oases for survival beneath the freeze. Today, the world is warming. But from about 720 to 635 million years ago, temperatures swerved the other way as the planet became encased in ice during the two ice ages known as Snowball Earth. It happened fast, and within just a few thousand years or so, ice stretched over both land and sea, from the poles to the tropics. Life lived in the oceans at the time, and the encroaching ice entombed that life, cutting it off from both the sun and the atmosphere. “This is the one time when Earth’s natural thermostat broke,” said Noah Planavsky, a biogeochemist at Yale University. “The question on everyone’s minds was: How did life actually make it through this?” Glaciations can drive mass extinctions of life. Yet life, including perhaps our distant animal ancestors, somehow survived these deep freezes. In research published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Planavsky and his colleagues report the discovery of oases just beneath the ancient ice sheets that likely helped life persevere."
 
See more from NY Times HERE:
 
