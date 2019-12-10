Coldest Temps Since Early March; 9 months ago

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Welcome to Numb and Number. It's a Minnesota sequel to the numbest my fingers and toes have been since early March, nearly 9 months ago. It's so cold out, my favorite neighbor even gave me the cold shoulder!
Yesterday's clipper dropped 2 to 5 inches of fluff, which made for a harrowing, white-knuckle morning commute for many across Central Minnesota. Unfortunately, residual moisture on area roads turned to ice pretty quickly as temps plummeted. With temperatures as cold as they'll be over the next 48 hours, road chemicals won't be effective, so watch out for black ice as you dart around town this week.
We wake up to feels like temps in the -10s and -20s across much of the state today and tomorrow with wind chill values holding in the -10F range during the daylight hours. I am happy to report that Polar plunge fades by Thursday as temps warm back into the 20s. A light snow coating will be possible on Thursday and once again Friday night.
By the way, we are less than 2 weeks away from the Winter Solstice and increasing daylight!
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Icy sunshine. AM wind chill -20. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 3.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Feels like -20F. Winds: W 5. Low: -11.
WEDNESDAY: Deep freeze continues. More PM clouds. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 1.
THURSDAY: Not as cold. Light snow coating. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 1. High: 23.
FRIDAY: Chance of light PM snow. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 13. High: 30.
SATURDAY: AM snow fades. Chilly PM sunshine. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 15. High: 27.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and quite nippy. Winds. SW 5-10. Wake-up: 5 High: 16.
MONDAY: Few flurries possible. Nothing rough. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: -1. High: 23.
This Day in Weather History
December 10th
1992: By this time there is partial ice cover in the Duluth harbor.
1979: A 'heat wave' develops across Minnesota. Highs of 54 at Twin Cities and 57 at Winona are recorded.
1978: Alexandria ends its fourteen day stretch of low temperatures at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit.
1889: A late season thunderstorm is observed at Maple Plain.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 10th
Average High: 29F (Record: 54F set in 1979)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -18F set in 1977)
Record Rainfall: 0.91" set in 1911
Record Snowfall: 1.8" set in 2013
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 10th
Sunrise: 7:39am
Sunset: 4:32pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 51 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 56 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 46 minutes
Moon Phase for December 10th at Midnight
0.9 Days Until Full "Cold" Moon
"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."
What's in the Night Sky?
"Maybe you saw bright Jupiter near even-brighter Venus in the west after sunset in late November? The Venus-Saturn conjunction happens this week. It won’t be as dramatic as Venus-Jupiter, but it’ll still be very cool. Start watching tonight, as soon as the sky begins to darken. You’ll see a very bright light in the west after sunset. That’ll be Venus. Saturn will be the fainter light – still as bright as the brightest stars – nearby. They’ll pop out near the sunset point, as bright twilight ebbs toward darkness. The actual conjunction happens on December 10 or 11, 2019, depending on your time zone. More about that below. Dazzling Venus – brightest planet and third-brightest object in the sky after the sun and moon – will pop out first, around 30 minutes (or sooner) after the sun goes down. Saturn – shining as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star, or one of the brightest stars in our sky – will join up with Venus perhaps 15 minutes or so after Venus’ initial appearance. Saturn, although respectably bright, pales next to Venus, which outshines Saturn by more than 60 times.See another bright object up there, even closer to the sunset? That’ll be Jupiter."
Tuesday Weather Outlook
"For weeks now, Australia has been dealing with severe bushfires. They’ve engulfed the country’s largest city in smoke, threatening air quality throughout New South Wales and destroying key koala habitat. In New South Wales alone, more than 100 bush and grassfires were burning as of Friday. Nearly 4 million acres have burned across the country so far, unleashing massive plumes of smoke that have traveled across the ocean. The smoke has been clearly visible from space, but it’s also left a mark on the ground, painting New Zealand glaciers a shade of dusty pink. Travel blogger and photographer Liz Carlson captured the beautiful but ominous sight during a helicopter ride in late November through Mount Aspiring National Park in New Zealand’s South Island. The park is more than 1,150 miles from where the fiercest fires are burning. Up close, the particles of ash look a lot more brown than pink, but these fire remnants look quite beautiful from a distance."See more from Gizmodo HERE:
