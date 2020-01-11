Colder and Somewhat Snowy Mid January Outlook

Heavy Rain Threat. Severe weather isn’t the only risk with this strong storm system. Heavy rain will be a concern from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley today into Saturday, with the potential of at least 2-5” of rain within a 24-48 hour period.

Flood Watches. Due to the potential of flooding today into Saturday, Flood/Flash Flood Watches have been issued from the DFW Metroplex northward to Detroit.

Winter Storm Concerns. The cold side of this system will bring the threat of ice and snow from the Texas Panhandle to the Great Lakes over the next couple of days, with wintry weather spreading into New England late Saturday into Sunday. Numerous Winter Storm Watches and Warnings, as well as Winter Weather Advisories, are in place and include some of the following locations:

Winter Storm Warnings:

Kansas City, MO: From 6 PM tonight to 6 PM Saturday for 4-6” of snow, up to 0.20” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.

Davenport, IA: From 6 PM tonight to Midnight Saturday Night for 2-7” of snow, up to 0.20” of ice, and wind gusts to 35 mph.

Milwaukee, WI: From 7 PM tonight to 6 AM Sunday for 6-9” of snow, up to 0.25” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.

Winter Storm Watches:

Wichita, KS: From this evening through Saturday afternoon for 2-5” of snow, up to 0.25” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.

Chicago, IL: From late tonight through late Saturday Night for some freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The highest totals will be in northern Cook County, where snow of 3”+ and ice of 0.10”+ will be possible. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

Green Bay, WI: From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday Night for 5-10” of snow and wind gusts to 40 mph.

Caribou, ME: From Saturday evening through Sunday evening for 4-13” of snow, 1-2” of sleet, and up to 0.25” of ice.

Winter Weather Advisories:

Amarillo, TX: From 6 PM tonight through 9 AM Saturday for 1-2” of snow and wind gusts to 45 mph.

Dodge City, KS: Through 6 AM Saturday for up to 1” of snow and up to 0.10” of ice with wind gusts to 50 mph.

Des Moines, IA: From 3 PM today through 6 AM Saturday for 2-6” of snow with up to 8” southeast of Des Moines. Wind gusts to 35 mph.

Potential Snow Totals Through Sunday Evening. Snowfall totals of at least a half a foot through Sunday evening will be possible from the Kansas City area into the Great Lakes and across northern Maine. The heaviest totals – ranging from about 9-14” – will be across portions of the Great Lakes from eastern Wisconsin to northern Michigan and northern Maine.

Potential Ice Totals Through Sunday Evening. The greatest ice potential – potentially a quarter-inch or more – will fall from northern Missouri into Michigan and then across portions of New England. This could cause major travel issues as well as power outages.

Chicago Timeline. This graphic, courtesy of the National Weather Service office in Chicago, shows the timeline of precipitation across Chicagoland. For Chicago proper, most of the precipitation through midday Saturday will be in the form of rain before changing over to a mix Saturday afternoon then all snow as we head toward Saturday Night.

Chicago Ice/Snow. Right now in Chicago about 2-4” of snow can be expected with minimal ice amounts. Those change as you head to the north and west of downtown, with heavier snowfall amounts as well as the potential of around a quarter-inch of ice for areas like Elgin, DeKalb, and Rockford.

Lakeshore Flooding. This system will also produce strong winds which will lead to high waves and the potential of lakeshore flooding. In Chicago, there is the potential that waves could reach portions of Lakeshore Drive. Graphics above courtesy of NWS Chicago and NWS Milwaukee.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

_________________________________________________________________________