Colder and Somewhat Snowy Mid January Outlook

Cold & Sunny Saturday Ahead
 
"Cold and mostly sunny today, with frigid wind chills of -25 °F to -30 °F across this morning across western Minnesota."
 
Vikings Football Weather Outlook: Saturday in Santa Clara, California
 
Here's the weather outlook for this Saturday's Vikings Playoff game in Santa Clara, CA. The good news is that weather conditions look favorable for a Vikings win! Light winds will make it less likely for a "Wide Left" winning field goal try by your hometown team! Let's Go!
 
Saturday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Saturday, which looks pretty chilly. It is January, so it's not too surprising, but AM wind chills will be in the sub-zero range. However, much of the day will feature wind chill values in the single digits above and below 0F.
 
Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Saturday will be a cold day across the region with high temps running well below average. Some spots may not even warm above 0F in the Red River Valley. Many other locations will stay in the sub-zero range for wind chill vaules.
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook as we head through the 2nd half of January, which shows a temperature rollercoaster over the next few days. However, note that as we approach the end of next week and beyond, we could be in for several days of cold temperatures!
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 18th - 24th suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the northern tier of the nation and for much of the Central US, while warmer than average temps will be possible in the Southwestern US
 
Weather Outlook AM Saturday to Midday Monday
 
Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a larg area of snow and ice falling to our southeast today, which will cause some major travel issues from Kansas City, MO to Milwaukee, WI today. Note that we will stay high and dry here across much of Minnesota through much of the weekend. Late Sunday into early next week, there will be a chance of light snow, which could cause some slower commute time heading back to work and school on Monday morning.
 

Late Sunday Into Early Monday Snowfall Potential
 
According to NOAA's NDFD data, there is a chance for some light snow accumulations across the region from PM Sunday to AM Monday. Note that heavier amounts will be possible in the eastern part of Minnesota and into western Wisconsin.
 

Sunday Weather Outlook
 
"Light snow is expected to develop across the area Sunday afternoon and evening, with amounts generally on the order of 1-3 inches."
 

Heavy Rain/Flooding & Winter Weather Concerns

Heavy Rain Threat. Severe weather isn’t the only risk with this strong storm system. Heavy rain will be a concern from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley today into Saturday, with the potential of at least 2-5” of rain within a 24-48 hour period.

Flood Watches. Due to the potential of flooding today into Saturday, Flood/Flash Flood Watches have been issued from the DFW Metroplex northward to Detroit.

Winter Storm Concerns. The cold side of this system will bring the threat of ice and snow from the Texas Panhandle to the Great Lakes over the next couple of days, with wintry weather spreading into New England late Saturday into Sunday. Numerous Winter Storm Watches and Warnings, as well as Winter Weather Advisories, are in place and include some of the following locations:

Winter Storm Warnings:

  • Kansas City, MO: From 6 PM tonight to 6 PM Saturday for 4-6” of snow, up to 0.20” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.
  • Davenport, IA: From 6 PM tonight to Midnight Saturday Night for 2-7” of snow, up to 0.20” of ice, and wind gusts to 35 mph.
  • Milwaukee, WI: From 7 PM tonight to 6 AM Sunday for 6-9” of snow, up to 0.25” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.

Winter Storm Watches:

  • Wichita, KS: From this evening through Saturday afternoon for 2-5” of snow, up to 0.25” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.
  • Chicago, IL: From late tonight through late Saturday Night for some freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The highest totals will be in northern Cook County, where snow of 3”+ and ice of 0.10”+ will be possible. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible.
  • Green Bay, WI: From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday Night for 5-10” of snow and wind gusts to 40 mph.
  • Caribou, ME: From Saturday evening through Sunday evening for 4-13” of snow, 1-2” of sleet, and up to 0.25” of ice.

Winter Weather Advisories:

  • Amarillo, TX: From 6 PM tonight through 9 AM Saturday for 1-2” of snow and wind gusts to 45 mph.
  • Dodge City, KS: Through 6 AM Saturday for up to 1” of snow and up to 0.10” of ice with wind gusts to 50 mph.
  • Des Moines, IA: From 3 PM today through 6 AM Saturday for 2-6” of snow with up to 8” southeast of Des Moines. Wind gusts to 35 mph.

Potential Snow Totals Through Sunday Evening. Snowfall totals of at least a half a foot through Sunday evening will be possible from the Kansas City area into the Great Lakes and across northern Maine. The heaviest totals – ranging from about 9-14” – will be across portions of the Great Lakes from eastern Wisconsin to northern Michigan and northern Maine.

Potential Ice Totals Through Sunday Evening. The greatest ice potential – potentially a quarter-inch or more – will fall from northern Missouri into Michigan and then across portions of New England. This could cause major travel issues as well as power outages.

Chicago Timeline. This graphic, courtesy of the National Weather Service office in Chicago, shows the timeline of precipitation across Chicagoland. For Chicago proper, most of the precipitation through midday Saturday will be in the form of rain before changing over to a mix Saturday afternoon then all snow as we head toward Saturday Night.

Chicago Ice/Snow. Right now in Chicago about 2-4” of snow can be expected with minimal ice amounts. Those change as you head to the north and west of downtown, with heavier snowfall amounts as well as the potential of around a quarter-inch of ice for areas like Elgin, DeKalb, and Rockford.

Lakeshore Flooding. This system will also produce strong winds which will lead to high waves and the potential of lakeshore flooding. In Chicago, there is the potential that waves could reach portions of Lakeshore Drive. Graphics above courtesy of NWS Chicago and NWS Milwaukee.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
Colder and Somewhat Snowy Mid January Outlook
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

I have a bone to pick with whoever declared today as National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. I don't know about you, but every puddle I see in my stomping grounds is frozen. Plus, all my friends have disappeared under several layers of clothing. I'm not sure if it's really them or relatives of the Abominable Snowman. Good grief!

Friday’s severe weather outbreak in the Central US had been advertised for days by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. In fact, they issued a MODERATE Severe Risk, which for January is quite rare. The last time that that happened was back in 2013!

Severe weather concerns continue today across the Gulf Coast States, while areas of heavy snow and ice muck up travel from  Kansas City to Milwaukee. Despite a sub-zero wind chill this morning, we'll stay high and dry from any weather woes today.

Several snow chances arrive next week with accumulations and aggravated commutes possible. Extended weather models are still suggesting an Arctic surge late next week and worthy of heavy winter artillery!
Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Cold start. Mostly sunny.  Winds: N 5-10. High: 15.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of light snow. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 10.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops late. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 20.

MONDAY: AM coating. More snow overnight. Winds: SE 5. Wake-up: 17. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Light shoveling duties. Falling temps. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 21. High: 30.

WEDNESDAY: Colder with more light snow. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 7. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Icy sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: -2 High: 5.

FRIDAY: Hey look. More snow. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: -8. High: 4.
This Day in Weather History
January 11th

1975: A blizzard continues with hurricane force winds in southwestern Minnesota.

1899: An odd flash of lightning lights the clouds up around 9 pm at Maple Plain.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 11th

Average High: 23F (Record: 44F set in 1986)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -19F set in 1912)

Record Rainfall: 0.47" set in 1930
Record Snowfall: 6.0" set in 1905
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 11th

Sunrise: 7:49am
Sunset: 4:53pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 3 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 31 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 17 minutes
Moon Phase for January 11th at Midnight
1.5 Days After the Full "Wolf" Moon

January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.

What's in the Night Sky?

"Starting around January 12 or 13, 2020, look westward after sunrise to see a daytime moon. Then watch for the daytime moon all this upcoming week. You’ll be looking low in the west after sunup, when the moon is about to set. Click here for a sky almanac telling you the moon’s rising and setting times in your sky. Why can you see the moon in the daytime now? The full moon – and penumbral lunar eclipse – happened Friday night and Saturday morning (January 10-11, 2020). That means the moon is now in a waning gibbous phase, rising after nightfall and setting in a westward direction after sunrise."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Saturday Weather Outlook

High temps on Saturday will be VERY warm east of the Mississippi River! In fact, temps will be running nearly +20F to +25F above average for some, which could reach record territory for a number of locations in the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, temps west of the Mississippi River will be running below average, especially in the Southern Plains, where Dallas will only warm into the 40s post cold front.
 
Record Warmth Saturday & Sunday
 
High temps over the weekend will be quite warm east of the Mississippi River. Note all of the locations that have a square around their number -- those are potential record highs. It appears that record highs will be fairly widespread on Saturday across the Ohio Valley with lingering high temp records along the East Coast on Sunday.
 
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook through the weekend and into early next week, which shows the the storm system working through the eastern US with areas of showers and thunderstorm along with areas of heavy snow and ice. Severe weather concerns will continue across the Gulf Coast States Saturday and in the eastern Carolinas on Sunday. Meanwhile, active weather will continue in the Northwestern US with areas of heavy rain and snow. This active weather will translate into several snow chances across the Upper Midwest over the next several days.
 
Severe Threat Continues Saturday & Sunday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, the severe threat will continue this weekend across the Southeastern US with an EHANCED Risk continue across the Gulf States on Saturday and a MARGINAL Risk in the eastern Carolinas on Sunday. Large hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes can't be ruled out! Stay tuned!!
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast through early next week. Some of the heaviest precipitation in the Northwest will associated with heavy snow in the high elevations, while areas of heavy precipitation along and east of the Mississippi River Valley will be associated with strong to severe thunderstorms, which could lead to localized flooding through the weekend.
 
Northwest Rain & Snow
 
Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Monday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.
 
"The Nightmare Climate Scenario That Keeps Scientists Up at Night"
 
"Imagine a world fractured into rival factions, countries distrustful of one another and unwilling to cooperate. Nationalism is on the rise with authoritarianism on the horizon. Inequality is also climbing, and the resource curse is alive and well. Rich countries plunder poorer ones, leaving behind a wave of environmental degradation, all so consumers can have material-intensive bric-a-brac. Conflict is a constant specter. That’s basically Earth in 2020. The Trump administration has put the U.S. into, if not a war, a heightened conflict with Iran (or is continuing an endless war in the Middle East, if you prefer that rosy view). Fascist and nationalist political parties have risen in popularity and even taken power in some countries including Brazil, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Immigrants in the U.S. are scorned, caged, and departed. An entire country is basically on fire."
 
See more from Gizmodo HERE:
 

"Australia Was Warned"
 
"The Australian government knew this fire season was coming—sooner rather than later. Australia is incandescent, and so are Australians. Conservative Prime Minister Scott “ScoMo” Morrison is being heckled as he visits fire-affected communities, with more than one victim refusing to shake his hand. Tens of thousands are expected to attend “Sack ScoMo” rallies across the country Friday, while one popular YouTuber is calling for the queen to do just that (technically, her representative can). A volunteer firefighter named Paul became the face of the fury when he yelled a message to a news crew from his firetruck window: “Are you from the media? Tell the prime minister to go and get fucked!” One of Paul’s fellow volunteers, standing by the road, later finished his message after he collapsed from exhaustion. “You don’t deserve to govern,” she told Morrison. “You knew this was coming, it’s been coming for years.”
 
See more from Slate.com HERE:
 
"How to Stop Freaking Out and Tackle Climate Change"
 
"Here’s a five-step plan to deal with the stress and become part of the solution. You are scrolling through the news and see yet another story about climate change. Australia is on fire. Indonesia is drowning. At the same time, Donald Trump is trying to make it easier to build new fossil-fuel projects. As you read, your chest tightens and a sense of dread washes over you, radiating out from your heart. You feel anxious, afraid and intensely guilty. Just this morning, you drove a gasoline-powered car to work. You ate beef for lunch. You booked a flight, turned on the heat, forgot your reusable grocery bags at home. This is your fault. As an environmental writer, I’m often asked for guidance on coping with climate change. I have thoughts. Even better, I have a five-point plan to manage the psychological toll of living with climate change and to become part of the solution."
 
See more from NYTimes HERE:
 

