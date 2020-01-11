Colder and Somewhat Snowy Mid January Outlook

_________________________________________________________________________
Heavy Rain Threat. Severe weather isn’t the only risk with this strong storm system. Heavy rain will be a concern from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley today into Saturday, with the potential of at least 2-5” of rain within a 24-48 hour period.
Flood Watches. Due to the potential of flooding today into Saturday, Flood/Flash Flood Watches have been issued from the DFW Metroplex northward to Detroit.
Winter Storm Concerns. The cold side of this system will bring the threat of ice and snow from the Texas Panhandle to the Great Lakes over the next couple of days, with wintry weather spreading into New England late Saturday into Sunday. Numerous Winter Storm Watches and Warnings, as well as Winter Weather Advisories, are in place and include some of the following locations:
Winter Storm Warnings:
- Kansas City, MO: From 6 PM tonight to 6 PM Saturday for 4-6” of snow, up to 0.20” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.
- Davenport, IA: From 6 PM tonight to Midnight Saturday Night for 2-7” of snow, up to 0.20” of ice, and wind gusts to 35 mph.
- Milwaukee, WI: From 7 PM tonight to 6 AM Sunday for 6-9” of snow, up to 0.25” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.
Winter Storm Watches:
- Wichita, KS: From this evening through Saturday afternoon for 2-5” of snow, up to 0.25” of ice, and wind gusts to 40 mph.
- Chicago, IL: From late tonight through late Saturday Night for some freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The highest totals will be in northern Cook County, where snow of 3”+ and ice of 0.10”+ will be possible. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible.
- Green Bay, WI: From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday Night for 5-10” of snow and wind gusts to 40 mph.
- Caribou, ME: From Saturday evening through Sunday evening for 4-13” of snow, 1-2” of sleet, and up to 0.25” of ice.
Winter Weather Advisories:
- Amarillo, TX: From 6 PM tonight through 9 AM Saturday for 1-2” of snow and wind gusts to 45 mph.
- Dodge City, KS: Through 6 AM Saturday for up to 1” of snow and up to 0.10” of ice with wind gusts to 50 mph.
- Des Moines, IA: From 3 PM today through 6 AM Saturday for 2-6” of snow with up to 8” southeast of Des Moines. Wind gusts to 35 mph.
Potential Snow Totals Through Sunday Evening. Snowfall totals of at least a half a foot through Sunday evening will be possible from the Kansas City area into the Great Lakes and across northern Maine. The heaviest totals – ranging from about 9-14” – will be across portions of the Great Lakes from eastern Wisconsin to northern Michigan and northern Maine.
Potential Ice Totals Through Sunday Evening. The greatest ice potential – potentially a quarter-inch or more – will fall from northern Missouri into Michigan and then across portions of New England. This could cause major travel issues as well as power outages.
Chicago Timeline. This graphic, courtesy of the National Weather Service office in Chicago, shows the timeline of precipitation across Chicagoland. For Chicago proper, most of the precipitation through midday Saturday will be in the form of rain before changing over to a mix Saturday afternoon then all snow as we head toward Saturday Night.
Chicago Ice/Snow. Right now in Chicago about 2-4” of snow can be expected with minimal ice amounts. Those change as you head to the north and west of downtown, with heavier snowfall amounts as well as the potential of around a quarter-inch of ice for areas like Elgin, DeKalb, and Rockford.
Lakeshore Flooding. This system will also produce strong winds which will lead to high waves and the potential of lakeshore flooding. In Chicago, there is the potential that waves could reach portions of Lakeshore Drive. Graphics above courtesy of NWS Chicago and NWS Milwaukee.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
Colder and Somewhat Snowy Mid January Outlook
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
I have a bone to pick with whoever declared today as National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. I don't know about you, but every puddle I see in my stomping grounds is frozen. Plus, all my friends have disappeared under several layers of clothing. I'm not sure if it's really them or relatives of the Abominable Snowman. Good grief!
Friday’s severe weather outbreak in the Central US had been advertised for days by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. In fact, they issued a MODERATE Severe Risk, which for January is quite rare. The last time that that happened was back in 2013!
Severe weather concerns continue today across the Gulf Coast States, while areas of heavy snow and ice muck up travel from Kansas City to Milwaukee. Despite a sub-zero wind chill this morning, we'll stay high and dry from any weather woes today.
Several snow chances arrive next week with accumulations and aggravated commutes possible. Extended weather models are still suggesting an Arctic surge late next week and worthy of heavy winter artillery!
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Cold start. Mostly sunny. Winds: N 5-10. High: 15.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of light snow. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 10.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops late. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 20.
MONDAY: AM coating. More snow overnight. Winds: SE 5. Wake-up: 17. High: 28.
TUESDAY: Light shoveling duties. Falling temps. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 21. High: 30.
WEDNESDAY: Colder with more light snow. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 7. High: 15.
THURSDAY: Icy sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: -2 High: 5.
FRIDAY: Hey look. More snow. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: -8. High: 4.
This Day in Weather History
January 11th
1975: A blizzard continues with hurricane force winds in southwestern Minnesota.
1899: An odd flash of lightning lights the clouds up around 9 pm at Maple Plain.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 11th
Average High: 23F (Record: 44F set in 1986)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -19F set in 1912)
Record Rainfall: 0.47" set in 1930
Record Snowfall: 6.0" set in 1905
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 11th
Sunrise: 7:49am
Sunset: 4:53pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 3 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 31 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 17 minutes
Moon Phase for January 11th at Midnight
1.5 Days After the Full "Wolf" Moon
January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
"Starting around January 12 or 13, 2020, look westward after sunrise to see a daytime moon. Then watch for the daytime moon all this upcoming week. You’ll be looking low in the west after sunup, when the moon is about to set. Click here for a sky almanac telling you the moon’s rising and setting times in your sky. Why can you see the moon in the daytime now? The full moon – and penumbral lunar eclipse – happened Friday night and Saturday morning (January 10-11, 2020). That means the moon is now in a waning gibbous phase, rising after nightfall and setting in a westward direction after sunrise."
Saturday Weather Outlook
