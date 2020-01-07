Cold Winds Develop Today. Brief Thaw Thursday

Increasing Daylight !!
 
Believe it or not, we've actually gained nearly 10 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice, which was a little more than 2 weeks ago. I am also happy to report that our sunset in the metro is nearly 15 minutes later than it was during the first half of December when it was at its earliest sunset of the year at 4:31PM. We will gain nearly an additional 45 minutes of daylight by the end of January when our sunrise is near 7:30AM and our sunset is about 20 minutes after 5PM!
 
_____________________________________________________________________ 
 
Tuesday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, which shows temps falling through the day. Winds on the backside of a clipper will be responsible for sub-zero wind chill values by late afternoon and evening.
 
 ____________________________________________________________________
 
Tuesday Weather Outlook
 
High temperatures on Tuesday will occur early in the day with colder temps filtering in through the rest of the day. With that said, these readings will be slightly above average across the southern part of the state, while high temps in the northern half of the will be running below average 
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook into the 3rd full week of January, which shows a temperature rollercoaster over the next few days. Temps will fall to below average temps midweek, but then rebound significantly on Thursday. It also looks like there will be another cold snap as we approach the weekend and once again during the 2nd half of the month. Stay tuned.
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 14th - 20th suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the Western US and also in the Upper Midwest. However, temps in the Southeastern part of the nation will be running above average.
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
Cold Winds Develop Today. Brief Thaw Thursday
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Did you know that the January birthstone is garnet? Not to be confused with one of my all-time favorite Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett, who was arguably one of the greatest power forwards in the NBA. The stone garnet is red like a pomegranate seed and is a symbol of dedication, persistence and commitment. I guess it makes sense since Minnesotans are persistently cold during the month of January and are dedicated to wearing layers. They are also committed to waiting around for our 10,000 lakes to unfreeze.

Welcome to what is climatologically our coldest time of the entire year when are average high and low temperature bottom out at 23 and 7 degrees respectively. Impressively, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the metro was -41 degrees on January 21st, 1888. Temperatures that cold are becoming increasingly more rare in the Twin Cities metro due to a warming climate and a larger urban footprint.

We get a quick blast of 'chillier' air midweek with sub-zero wind chills tonight. However, it'll be near 40 degrees again on Thursday!
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Nippy. Falling temps. Winds: WNW 10-15. High: 22 early, falling to 14F by 5PM.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and gusty. Winds: W 15-30. Low: 0. WC: -5 to -15

WEDNESDAY: Cold start. Increasing PM clouds.  Winds: SE 10-15. High: 16.

THURSDAY: Warmer. Light rain/snow mix possible. Winds: WNW 5-15. Wake-up: 12. High: 39.

FRIDAY: Another cold slap. Decreasing clouds. Winds: NNW 8-13. Wake-up: 15. High: 16.

SATURDAY: Chilled sunlight. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: -1. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Chance of light snow. Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 4. High: 23.

MONDAY: Lingering light snow early. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 12. High: 24.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
January 7th

2003: Record warmth develops over Minnesota. Many places reached the 50s, including the Twin Cities. St. James hit 59 and the Twin Cities reached 51. Nine golf courses were open in the Twin Cities and 100 golfers were already at the Sundance Golf Course in Maple Grove in the morning.

1873: A storm named the 'Great Blizzard' hits Minnesota. This three-day blizzard caused extreme hardship for pioneers from out east who were not used to the cold and snow. Visibility was down to three feet. Cows suffocated in the deep drifts and trains were stuck for days. More than 70 people died, and some bodies were not found until spring. Weather conditions before the storm were mild, just like the Armistice Day storm.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 7th

Average High: 23F (Record: 52F set in 2003)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -34F set in 1887)

Record Rainfall: 0.30" set in 1989
Record Snowfall: 3.6" set in 1989
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 7th

Sunrise: 7:50am
Sunset: 4:48pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 57 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 14 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 11 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for January 7th at Midnight
2.5 Days Until the Full "Wolf" Moon

January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"These next three nights – January 6, 7 and 8, 2020 – the bright waxing gibbous moon shines in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull. However, it will be difficult to envision the starlit figure of the Bull on these moonlit nights. Despite the lunar glare, you might see this constellation’s two major signposts: the star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster, otherwise known as the Seven Sisters. During the moon’s trek through Taurus, the moon passes to the south of the Pleiades and then to the north of Aldebaran. In fact, each month for many years to come, the moon will pass to the south of the Pleiades and to the north of Aldebaran. Yet, month by month, the moon will travel farther north in front of Taurus, until it goes so far north that it stages a series of 79 lunar occultations of Alcyone (the Pleiades’ brightest star) from September 5, 2023, until July 7, 2029."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation for Tuesday, which suggests that readings will be running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Interestingly, the next couple of week is on average the coldest time of the year across much of the nation. 
 
______________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at the weather across the nation through midweek, which shows fairly active weather across the northern tier of the nation. Areas of heavy rain and snow will be found in the Northwest with several inches of snow possible in the mountains, while areas of heavy rain will be possible along the coast.  
 
__________________________________________________________
 
Late Week Severe Friday & Saturday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of severe weather across the Lower Mississippi Valley on Friday, while the severe threat looks to continue across the Gulf Coast States on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center typically doesn't issue severe risks this far in advance unless there is a fairly high certainty of severe weather. Stay tuned for further updates. 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast. The heaviest precipitation in the Northwest could be in the form of high elevation snow, while coastal communities could see several inches of rain. Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms Friday into Saturday could produce widespread heavy rain and flooding from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley.
 

____________________________________________________________________
 
Northwest Rain & Snow
 
Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Wednesday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.
 

_______________________________________________________________________
 
"The Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2019"
 
"Near-record Arctic melting, a bountiful but deadly monsoon and three highly destructive tropical cyclones highlight the earth’s second warmest year on record. 1. Second warmest year, warmest month, and warmest decade on record globally. The final numbers will not be in until January 15, but 2019 is highly likely to wind up as the second warmest year on record globally—a greater than 99% chance, according to Berkeley Earth. A December 3 report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) found that January – October temperatures were 1.1°C above Earth’s pre-industrial average temperatures in the 1800s; the 2015 Paris Climate Accord’s goal was to limit global warming to no more than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures, so we are more than half way there. Under current policies, we are on track to see 3°C of warming by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker."
 
See more from Scientific American HERE:
 

_________________________________________________________________________
 
"Climate change can ‘supercharge’ wildfires in Australia through more extreme heat, drought"
 
"Climate change can increase the chances that areas prone to wildfires see both record high temperatures and drought simultaneously, creating the potential to ”supercharge” the wildfires in Australia after 2019's record-high temperatures, climate experts say. These fire conditions match what climate scientists have been predicting for more than a decade. A United Nations climate report published in 2007 said heatwaves and fires were “virtually certain to increase in intensity and frequency” as global average temperatures increase. “An increase in fire danger is likely to be associated with a reduced interval between fires, increased fire intensity, a decrease in fire extinguishments and faster fire spread,” the 2007 report said."

See more from ABC News HERE:


______________________________________________________________________

"The biggest star at the Golden Globes this year was climate change"

"Early during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, an emotional Jennifer Aniston read a statement from Russell Crowe, who was being honored for his role in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. Crowe could not be there to accept the award himself; he was in his native Australia protecting his family from catastrophic wildfires that have ignited millions of acres and killed 25 people. “Make no mistake,” Aniston said, reading Crowe’s statement. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based.  Crowe’s warning was just the first of many to come from the stage during the 77th annual Golden Globes. Multiple actors used their few moments onstage to talk about the climate crisis and voice support for Australians facing devastating wildfires. Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best supporting actress in a series for The Act, begged viewers to vote in 2020, so as to avoid future disasters like the one unfolding in Australia. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020,” she said."

See more from Grist HERE:


_______________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Less Wind Monday - Temperatures Tumble Tuesday

Newer Post

Nippy Wednesday Ahead. Warm Surge by Thursday