Cold Winds Develop Today. Brief Thaw Thursday

Late Week Severe Friday & Saturday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of severe weather across the Lower Mississippi Valley on Friday, while the severe threat looks to continue across the Gulf Coast States on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center typically doesn't issue severe risks this far in advance unless there is a fairly high certainty of severe weather. Stay tuned for further updates.

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast. The heaviest precipitation in the Northwest could be in the form of high elevation snow, while coastal communities could see several inches of rain. Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms Friday into Saturday could produce widespread heavy rain and flooding from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley.



Northwest Rain & Snow

Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Wednesday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.



"The Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2019"

"Near-record Arctic melting, a bountiful but deadly monsoon and three highly destructive tropical cyclones highlight the earth’s second warmest year on record. 1. Second warmest year, warmest month, and warmest decade on record globally. The final numbers will not be in until January 15, but 2019 is highly likely to wind up as the second warmest year on record globally—a greater than 99% chance, according to Berkeley Earth. A December 3 report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) found that January – October temperatures were 1.1°C above Earth’s pre-industrial average temperatures in the 1800s; the 2015 Paris Climate Accord’s goal was to limit global warming to no more than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures, so we are more than half way there. Under current policies, we are on track to see 3°C of warming by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker."



"Climate change can ‘supercharge’ wildfires in Australia through more extreme heat, drought"

"Climate change can increase the chances that areas prone to wildfires see both record high temperatures and drought simultaneously, creating the potential to ”supercharge” the wildfires in Australia after 2019's record-high temperatures, climate experts say. These fire conditions match what climate scientists have been predicting for more than a decade. A United Nations climate report published in 2007 said heatwaves and fires were “virtually certain to increase in intensity and frequency” as global average temperatures increase. “An increase in fire danger is likely to be associated with a reduced interval between fires, increased fire intensity, a decrease in fire extinguishments and faster fire spread,” the 2007 report said."

See more from ABC News HERE:

______________________________________________________________________ "The biggest star at the Golden Globes this year was climate change" "Early during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, an emotional Jennifer Aniston read a statement from Russell Crowe, who was being honored for his role in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. Crowe could not be there to accept the award himself; he was in his native Australia protecting his family from catastrophic wildfires that have ignited millions of acres and killed 25 people. “Make no mistake,” Aniston said, reading Crowe’s statement. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. Crowe’s warning was just the first of many to come from the stage during the 77th annual Golden Globes. Multiple actors used their few moments onstage to talk about the climate crisis and voice support for Australians facing devastating wildfires. Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best supporting actress in a series for The Act, begged viewers to vote in 2020, so as to avoid future disasters like the one unfolding in Australia. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020,” she said." See more from Grist HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX