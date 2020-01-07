Cold Winds Develop Today. Brief Thaw Thursday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Did you know that the January birthstone is garnet? Not to be confused with one of my all-time favorite Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett, who was arguably one of the greatest power forwards in the NBA. The stone garnet is red like a pomegranate seed and is a symbol of dedication, persistence and commitment. I guess it makes sense since Minnesotans are persistently cold during the month of January and are dedicated to wearing layers. They are also committed to waiting around for our 10,000 lakes to unfreeze.
Welcome to what is climatologically our coldest time of the entire year when are average high and low temperature bottom out at 23 and 7 degrees respectively. Impressively, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the metro was -41 degrees on January 21st, 1888. Temperatures that cold are becoming increasingly more rare in the Twin Cities metro due to a warming climate and a larger urban footprint.
We get a quick blast of 'chillier' air midweek with sub-zero wind chills tonight. However, it'll be near 40 degrees again on Thursday!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Nippy. Falling temps. Winds: WNW 10-15. High: 22 early, falling to 14F by 5PM.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and gusty. Winds: W 15-30. Low: 0. WC: -5 to -15
WEDNESDAY: Cold start. Increasing PM clouds. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 16.
THURSDAY: Warmer. Light rain/snow mix possible. Winds: WNW 5-15. Wake-up: 12. High: 39.
FRIDAY: Another cold slap. Decreasing clouds. Winds: NNW 8-13. Wake-up: 15. High: 16.
SATURDAY: Chilled sunlight. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: -1. High: 15.
SUNDAY: Chance of light snow. Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 4. High: 23.
MONDAY: Lingering light snow early. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 12. High: 24.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
January 7th
2003: Record warmth develops over Minnesota. Many places reached the 50s, including the Twin Cities. St. James hit 59 and the Twin Cities reached 51. Nine golf courses were open in the Twin Cities and 100 golfers were already at the Sundance Golf Course in Maple Grove in the morning.
1873: A storm named the 'Great Blizzard' hits Minnesota. This three-day blizzard caused extreme hardship for pioneers from out east who were not used to the cold and snow. Visibility was down to three feet. Cows suffocated in the deep drifts and trains were stuck for days. More than 70 people died, and some bodies were not found until spring. Weather conditions before the storm were mild, just like the Armistice Day storm.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 7th
Average High: 23F (Record: 52F set in 2003)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -34F set in 1887)
Record Rainfall: 0.30" set in 1989
Record Snowfall: 3.6" set in 1989
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 7th
Sunrise: 7:50am
Sunset: 4:48pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 57 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 14 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 11 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for January 7th at Midnight
2.5 Days Until the Full "Wolf" Moon
January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
"These next three nights – January 6, 7 and 8, 2020 – the bright waxing gibbous moon shines in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull. However, it will be difficult to envision the starlit figure of the Bull on these moonlit nights. Despite the lunar glare, you might see this constellation’s two major signposts: the star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster, otherwise known as the Seven Sisters. During the moon’s trek through Taurus, the moon passes to the south of the Pleiades and then to the north of Aldebaran. In fact, each month for many years to come, the moon will pass to the south of the Pleiades and to the north of Aldebaran. Yet, month by month, the moon will travel farther north in front of Taurus, until it goes so far north that it stages a series of 79 lunar occultations of Alcyone (the Pleiades’ brightest star) from September 5, 2023, until July 7, 2029."
Tuesday Weather Outlook
____________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________
"The biggest star at the Golden Globes this year was climate change"
"Early during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, an emotional Jennifer Aniston read a statement from Russell Crowe, who was being honored for his role in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. Crowe could not be there to accept the award himself; he was in his native Australia protecting his family from catastrophic wildfires that have ignited millions of acres and killed 25 people. “Make no mistake,” Aniston said, reading Crowe’s statement. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. Crowe’s warning was just the first of many to come from the stage during the 77th annual Golden Globes. Multiple actors used their few moments onstage to talk about the climate crisis and voice support for Australians facing devastating wildfires. Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best supporting actress in a series for The Act, begged viewers to vote in 2020, so as to avoid future disasters like the one unfolding in Australia. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020,” she said."
_______________________________________________________________