When clothing designer Salvia Lani moved from Hawaii to Minnesota, she didn't want to choose between fashionable and warm.

"I moved here for love, but I got tired of freezing my butt off," she said of her move three years ago.

During an subzero cold spell last winter, Lani went to work creating a cold weather jean without the heft of flannel.

The jeans in men's and women's sizes are designed to be warm even when the windchill creates a feels-like condition of -60 degrees. Made in a factory in northeast Minneapolis from imported fabrics, the jeans subtly embrace the north. Ice blue colored thread is used along seams instead of the more traditional red or orange.

The rivets, buttons and leather patch on the back waistband are all stamped with a snowflake icon. The back pocket tag that usually is stamped with a brand such as Levi's, says "Made in MN" inside an outline of the state.

The jeans made with three-layer bonded material — the denim, a windproof, waterproof, breathable membrane layer in the middle — and a lining that wicks away moisture. Two colors and boot cut and slim fit sizes are available ranging from XS to 2X.

"Typically flannel jeans are more bulky," said Lani, 25. "These have a sleeker look. If you get flannel-lined jeans wet, you're out of luck."

She said the jeans are the first of their kind. Others may be waterproof or windproof but not breathable, so Arctic Denim can be worn inside too.

The product ($179) is made and shipped under fair labor and ecological guidelines. The waterproof fabric is free of perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorocarbons. All the product packaging is recyclable and biodegradable, even the hang tag string, shipping labels and packing tape.

The new product is available only at Arcticdenim.com, but Lani expects to have the jeans available in small, independent retailers next winter.