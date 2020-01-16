Friday/Saturday Snowstorm

After snow fell across the region Wednesday, our eye now turns to the fourth snow system expected this week... and Mother Nature is saving the biggest system for last. A Colorado low will move out onto the Plains Friday, moving into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as we head into Saturday, bringing an period of snow along with it for us. Right now it looks like snow would start mid-to-late-morning in the Twin Cities, ending as we head through Saturday morning. Some of the heaviest snow is expected to fall from the mid-afternoon to early evening hours Friday. Strong winds will also accompany the snow, especially as we head into Saturday, and blizzard conditions could be possible across portions of western and southern Minnesota due to blowing snow.

Here are the expected snow amounts at the moment across the state via the NWS. The heaviest amounts are expected across portions of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and along the North Shore. Totals in these areas could top 10" from Friday into Saturday.

Due to the expected snowstorm (and blizzard conditions in portions of western and southern Minnesota), Winter Storm Watches have been issued. The Winter Storm Watch in the Twin Cities is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon for 6-10" of snow and up to 35 mph wind gusts.

_______________________________________________

Cold Start Expected Thursday

A cold start is expected Thursday morning, with lows in the single digits below zero in the Twin Cities but reaching the -20s in northern portions of the state. Add in the wind and it'll feel closer to -20F in the Twin Cities and -40F up toward Grand Forks and Roseau.

Due to the expected cold concerns Wednesday Night, Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for almost the entire state. In the Twin Cities, the Wind Chill Advisory is in place from Midnight to 6 AM Thursday.

_______________________________________________

An Average Winter So Far - Big Snow Coming

By Paul Douglas

There's a whiff of windchill out there this morning, but don't let anyone tell you it's been a rough winter in the Twin Cities. The Midwestern Regional Climate Center has a scale, AWSSI, the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index, that measures the amount and duration of snow and cold. By their criteria it's been an average winter for the Twin Cities, Rochester and St. Cloud - a mild winter for southern Wisconsin, but a severe winter from Duluth to Fargo. I have yet to utter "polar vortex" this winter and I hope to keep it that way.

A numbing Thursday gives way to a 24-36 hour period snow Friday and Saturday. Models hint at over 10 inches, with 35-mph winds whipping up treacherous travel Saturday morning. If you can wait until Sunday it'll be less of a white-knuckle adventure.

Subzero cold early next week (-10F at MSP early Monday?) gives way to a Pacific breeze later in the week. The European model shows 30s (above!) returning later next week.

Glancing pops of snow and bitter cold? My kind of winter.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Numbing sunshine. WC: -15F. Wake up -7. High 6. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Windy with snow developing. Wake up 5. High 24. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind SE 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow tapers, drifting. 6-10" totals. Wake up 20. High 25. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 15-35 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, feels like -10F. Wake up -3. High 9. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun to ease the sting. Wake up -8. High 6. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Fading sun, not as harsh. Wake up -3. High 25. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun, risk of a thaw. Wake up 19. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

January 16th

1921: Winds gusting up to 59 mph create a 'sand blizzard' across southwest Minnesota and a snowstorm across the north.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

January 16th

Average High: 23F (Record: 46F set in 1961)

Average Low: 7F (Record: -29F set in 1888)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 1.05" set in 1887)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 11.3" set in 1887)

Record Snow Depth: 18" in 1984

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 16th

Sunrise: 7:47 AM

Sunset: 4:58 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 11 minutes and 16 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 49 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? January 25th (9 hours, 30 minutes, and 5 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 18th (5:01 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

It's going to be a cold Thursday across the state, but look on the (literal) bright side: it'll be sunny! Highs across much of central and southern Minnesota, as well as in the Arrowhead, will be in the single digits above zero. In portions of northwestern and north-central Minnesota, highs won't make it above zero.

These cold highs on Thursday will be 15-20 degrees below average. The average high for January 16th in the Twin Cities is 23F.

In the Twin Cities we'll start off Thursday below zero with a temperature around -5F (feeling more like the mid-teens below zero) as kids head off to the bus stop. We'll climb back above zero around Noon, with highs topping off only in the mid-single digits above zero under mainly sunny skies.

This cold weather stretch lasts for a sum total of one day, as highs climb back into the 20s Friday with that next, larger, storm system rolling in. While the high on Saturday will be in the 20s, that will likely be set early in the day as strong northwest winds behind the system usher in another batch of Canadian air. Highs Sunday and Monday will only be in the single digits above zero - 15F to 20F degrees below average.

Here's a look at that second blast of cold air in the forecast for the second half of the weekend and early next week. Highs once again will only be in the single digits across much of the state, with even a few below zero highs possible.

Models show that temperatures should start to trend upward - slowly - once again as we head into next week, with highs back in the teens Tuesday.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, rain and snow will continue to fall in portions of the western United States. A frontal system draped from the Northeast to the Southern Plains will bring snow chances in the Northeast, with showers and storms across the Southern Plains and Deep South. Some snow will be possible in northern Arizona and New Mexico.

Through Friday evening, while snow chances will exist from the west coast to New England, the heaviest will fall out toward the Sierra where over 3 feet is possible. Meanwhile, portions of Texas and Oklahoma could see over 2" of rain.

_______________________________________________

2019 was 2nd hottest year on record for Earth say NOAA, NASA

More from NOAA: "The world’s five warmest years have all occurred since 2015 with nine of the 10 warmest years occurring since 2005, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). It was also the 43rd consecutive year with global land and ocean temperatures, at least nominally, above average. The average temperature across the globe in 2019 was 1.71 degrees F (0.95 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average and just 0.07 of a degree F (0.04 of a degree C) cooler than the 2016 record."

Review of research finds link between climate change and wildfire risk

More from UPI: "Climate change has increased the risk of wildfire across much of the globe, according to a new review of scientific literature. As the destructive rash of wildfires continue to burn across Australia, scientists at the University of East Anglia, Met Office Hadley Center, University of Exeter and Imperial College London set out to examine the relationship between climate change and wildfires. Researchers reviewed the findings of 57 peer-reviewed papers, all of which found links between climate change and wildfire prevalence and severity. The studies showed a variety of factors linked with climate change, including high temperatures, low humidity, low precipitation and high winds, boost the risk of wildfire."

Winter is an important driver for nitrous oxide emissions from boreal lakes

More from Phys.org: "Boreal lakes emit greenhouse gases, but the magnitude of the emissions is still inadequately quantified. While the emissions of carbon dioxide and methane have been addressed earlier, those of nitrous oxide (N2O) have received little interest. A Finnish study published in Global Change Biology increases significantly the knowledge on the nitrous oxide emissions from boreal lakes. A joint project of Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE), University of Eastern Finland (UEF), Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), and University of Helsinki (UH) focused on nitrous oxide during all four seasons in 112 Finnish lakes."

Are the 2020s the EV decade? 4 key questions will decide

More from E&E News: "Talk to an energy or climate wonk, and it's almost an article of faith that the electric car is the next big thing. It needs to happen to solve climate change; the prices for batteries are dropping; it's only a matter of time. But will that transition become apparent in 2022 ... or in 2030? The timing has weighty consequences for a warming climate, and for how every person gets from here to there. And it depends on factors ranging from public attitudes to battery costs."