Friday - Saturday Snow Totals & Blizzard Conditions

Totals were kept down a bit vs. forecast, especially across the metro, due to a dry slot that developed Friday Night. That changed precipitation over to freezing drizzle and kept snow totals across the metro in the 3-6" range. Officially at MSP airport 4.9" of snow fell between Friday and Saturday.

The heaviest snow totals with this system in the state were along the North Shore, where over a foot was reported in spots. The highest total was reported 9 miles west of Hovland, where 16.5" of snow fell. The Duluth airport had a total of 6.5" as of Noon Saturday.

On Saturday, the story turned to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. This was the view during the late afternoon near Lakefield down in southwestern Minnesota (east of Worthington, south of Windom). You could see the snow blowing across I-90, and as of late afternoon, there were still roads in portions of the state that no travel was advised on.

Here's a look at peak wind gusts at airports across the region on Saturday. Rochester, Redwood Falls, and Fairmont all saw wind gusts top 50 mph. Meanwhile, the peak gust of 42 mph at MSP airport was recorded at 2:21 PM.

_______________________________________________

Cold Sunday & Monday

We had dropping temperatures on Saturday, and those will lead us to lows below zero to wake up Sunday morning across most of the state. Once you factor in the wind, however, it'll feel more like the -20s in the Twin Cities, and like the -30s across portions of southern and western Minnesota.

While highs will climb back above zero on Sunday, they will only make it to 8F in the Twin Cities. Portions of western Minnesota, including Alexandria, may stay below zero all day. Meanwhile, if you want warmer weather, head to the North Shore where highs will be in the teens.

As we go through Sunday in the Twin Cities, mostly cloudy skies are expected. As mentioned above, we'll start the morning off below zero with feels like temperatures around -20F if you're heading to church, but air temperatures should warm back above zero by about 10 AM. Highs will be in the upper single digits, but with a northwest wind between 5-15 mph, it'll still feel like it's below zero all day.

Many areas of the state will be colder Monday morning vs. Sunday morning, with some teens below zero expected in northern and western Minnesota. However, we will see less wind, meaning it'll feel like the teens and 20s below zero across most of the state.

Highs will start to rebound some as we head into Monday, with low teens expected in the Twin Cities. It'll still be colder out in western Minnesota, with highs only expected in the single digits. However, this is the start of a warm up that I'll have more on below.

_______________________________________________

Blame the "Dry Tongue" for Less Snowfall

By Paul Douglas



I know precious little (just ask my wife) but I do know this: if a meteorologist predicts 5-10 inches readers remember 10 inches. Some feel cheated when snowfall is anything less.

To those who expected the full 10 inches, I bow my head in a sincere, sorrowful apology. What happened? The dreaded 'dry tongue'. A surge of dry air from Arizona got tangled up in the storm's circulation, causing the snow to cut off (to light freezing drizzle), keeping snow totals lower.

A reminder that you can have a blizzard without any falling snow. That was certainly the case over much of southern and western Minnesota Saturday.

There may be a little spring in your step because today, the AVERAGE temperature at MSP rises from 23 to 24F; the first upward blip since July. Can spring be far behind? You 'betcha!

A cold start to the week gives way to a Pacific breeze. 40F is possible Wednesday, with daytime highs near 32F into late January. Meanwhile, head out and play in all that new Minnesota powder. Ideal conditions!

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, less wind. Wake up -2. High 7. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny peeks, still cold. Wake up -2. High 11. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some sun, breezy and milder. Wake up 4. High 21. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, another thaw likely. Wake up 17. High 38. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Light sloppy mix possible. Wake up 31. High 36. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind E 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Flurries taper, freeways mainly wet. Wake up 28. High 33. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Intervals of sun, feels like February. Wake up 24. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

January 19th

1994: The cold continues from the previous day with a low of -47 at Brainerd and, despite the heat island effect, the Twin Cities' airport hit -27.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

January 19th

Average High: 24F (Record: 49F set in 1921)

Average Low: 7F (Record: -34F set in 1970)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.57" set in 1988)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 7.5" set in 1988)

Record Snow Depth: 22" in 1967

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 19th

Sunrise: 7:45 AM

Sunset: 5:02 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 17 minutes and 5 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 59 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? January 25th (9 hours, 30 minutes, and 5 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: February 8th (5:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Extended Minnesota Weather Outlook

Here's that warm up I mentioned above. By Wednesday, highs will be back in the 30s in the Twin Cities, and will climb into the upper 30s Thursday. That would be a swing of -16F degrees below average Sunday to +14 degrees just a few days later.

The long term forecast does show that highs will cool slightly as we head into next weekend and the last week of January, with highs back in the 20s - closer to average.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, snow will continue across portions of the Great Lakes and Northeast due to lake effect and the departing area of low-pressure that was responsible for the blizzard in the upper Midwest. The trailing cold front with that low-pressure area will bring some showers and storms to the Southeast. Meanwhile, a few rain and snow showers will be possible in the Pacific Northwest.

The heaviest rain through Monday evening will be in far southern Texas, where at least an inch is possible. Looking at snow, heavy amounts of at least a foot are expected in some areas downwind of the Great Lakes, with over a half a foot possible in northern Maine.

_______________________________________________

As drought persists, Texas ranchers take stock

More from the Texas Tribune: "Cattle ranchers in the Texas Hill Country are facing a tough decision after months of drought. “You have to decide where’s your quitting point in terms of buying feed, buying hay and feeding your animals,” says Jamie Osbourn, an agent with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Llano County. Llano is one of a handful of counties in the state experiencing severe drought. Osbourn says there is practically no grass left in the area for cattle to graze on. “Even the guys that have been very conservative with their [land], those guys are even getting short on grass,” he says."

The kids' climate lawsuit just got thrown out

More from Mashable: "The kids just got some bad news. Twenty-one children, adolescents, and young adults — all between the ages of 11 and 23 (as of June 2019) — sued the federal government in an unprecedented climate lawsuit in 2015. The youth argued that the U.S., by supporting an energy system that emits potent heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, infringed upon their constitutional rights to a stable future. But on Friday, their lawsuit got tossed out. The case bounced around the labyrinthine legal system, even making appearances in the Supreme Court. At one point, the Trump administration asked that the case be tossed out. Now, a powerful federal Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Oregon ruled that the case, Juliana v. United States, will not be allowed to proceed. The case, had it not been thrown out, would have essentially put climate science on trial. "

More Americans are alarmed by global warming than ever before, survey reveals

From CNN: "The proportion of Americans who are "alarmed" by global warming tripled over the last five years and is now at an all-time high, a new survey shows. Almost 6 in 10 Americans are either "alarmed" or "concerned" by global warming, marking what researchers say is a major shift in public perception of the issue. The survey was conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and George Mason University's Center for Climate Change Communication, which together have tracked Americans' views on climate change since 2008."