The most severe early November cold snap in more than a century has plowed over the East Coast, where record low temperatures were set in the majority of population centers Wednesday morning.

Temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal covered much of the eastern third of the U.S.

Wednesday morning's onslaught of low temperature records were set from Texas to Maine, adding to more than a hundred other cold records set in the Plains, Midwest, and Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Monday and Tuesday. Weather.com reports at least 300 records have fallen since the cold snap invaded the Lower 48 on Sunday.

Additional records for cold high temperatures were predicted Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Service described the intensity of the cold as "comparable to the 'Blue Norther' of 1911" in which temperatures crashed from near 80 into the teens and 20s in the same day in some areas.

Much of the eastern U.S. witnessed colder weather than parts of Alaska early Wednesday as the jet stream — which divides cold and warm air — seesawed. And more than 75% of Lower 48 states endured subfreezing temperatures.

The chill penetrated all the way to the Gulf Coast where the rush of frigid air over the warm waters gave rise to a plume of sea smoke.

Pensacola, Fla., set a record low of 29 degrees — 42 degrees colder than the adjacent Gulf of Mexico water temperature.

Temperatures fell as low as 13 degrees in central Alabama, where record lows were widespread. Weather.com noted many low temperatures in the Deep South were colder than any observed last winter.

Temperatures were also low in major cities.

• Chicago set records with a high of 17 and low of 7 — both the coldest on record so early in the season.

• Milwaukee's high of 19 degrees Tuesday was its coldest so early in the season.

While the cold weather is forecast to ease somewhat in the coming days, temperatures will remain below normal over the eastern half of the nation through the weekend.