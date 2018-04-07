Gallery: Steam from the heated field rose up as Twins first baseman Joe Mauer was on the bag as Seattle's Dee Gordon ground out in the first inning.

Gallery: Seattle's Robinson Cano looked back at the dugout before going to plate where he struck out swinging in the first inning.

Gallery: Twins shortstop Eduado Escobar waited for a play in front of an empty dugout. Pitchers for both teams were given permission to warm up inside because of the cold weather.

Gallery: Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki was called out on this bunt as Twins first baseman caught the ball from pitcher Jose Berrios in the third inning.

Gallery: Twins second baseman Brian Dozier blew on his hands to keep them warm in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Twins first baseman Joe Mauer bobbled then recovered the ball to get an out on Seattle's Kyle Seager in the ninth inning.

Gallery: Twins second baseman Brian Dozier took a few practice swings before going to bat in the ninth inning.

Seattle broke open a close game with a five-run eighth inning on Saturday as they downed the Twins 11-4.

The Twins had crept within 5-3 in the sixth but the Mariners loaded the bases against Zach Duke in the eighth before Ryon Healey hammered a Trevor Hildenberger pitch into the gap in left-center that allowed all three runs to score. Guillermo Heredia followed with a two-run home run off the left field foul pole to give Seattle a 10-3 lead and put the game away. Jean Segura scored on a wild pitch by Tyler Kinley in the ninth to make it 11-3.

The game time temperature of 27 degrees made it the coldest start to a game in Twins history. It was so cold that both teams opted to warm up their relievers in indoor facilities at the park rather than the frigid bullpen area that doesn’t get much light in the early afternoons. Members of the Twins baseball communications staff relayed information between both dugouts as to which pitchers were warming up.

The Twins trailed 5-0 but scored three runs in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Miguel Sano and RBI singles by Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar. That gave the Twins 14 runs scored in sixth this season, their most productive inning.

The way things have been rolling for the Twins, it was a harbinger that another comeback was in order.

Until it wasn’t.

Twins catcher Jason Castro struck out with bases loaded in the seventh inning.

With one out in the seventh Brian Dozier and Mauer singled, and Sano walked to load the bases. But Eddie Rosario struck out for the second out. Logan Morrison, at the end of a nine-pitch at bat, popped out in foul territory to end the inning and the Twins best scoring threat. Morrison is off to a 1 for 19 start as a Twin.

Twins righthander Jose Berrios defied the cold in a Bud Grant kind of way, taking the mound with short sleeves on - then taking on the Mariners. Berrios tore through the batting order the first time through, retiring nine hitters in simple fashion. But Berrios did not have his changeup on Saturday. Seattle seemed to realize that and punished him the second time through the order.

Seattle scored three runs in the fourth inning, two coming off of a home run by Kyle Seager off the right field foul pole. Dee Gordon hit a two-run single to center in the fifth that made it 5-0, and Berrios was out of the game one batter later.