NEW YORK — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is hitting the television daily double this week, announcing her presidential candidacy on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" on Tuesday and following it up with an interview Wednesday with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.

Her itinerary reflects the importance of those two media figures to the expected crowd of Democrats seeking President Donald Trump's job.

They are the bookings that campaign aides dream about.

Gillibrand will follow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was interviewed by Maddow on Jan. 2. California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro have both appeared with Colbert on CBS in the last month. Castro and Warren have announced they intend to run, and Harris is expected to run but has not yet announced.