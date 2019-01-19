GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sandy Cohen scored 26 points with four assists, JayQuan McCloud added 21 points and Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-85 on Saturday.

After UIC led 44-42 at the half, Green Bay amped it up in the second half, scoring 48 points on 56 percent shooting. Four players reached double figures in the second half alone.

ShanQuan Hemphill added 15 points with eight rebounds and Kameron Hankerson scored 14 points as Green Bay (10-10, 4-3 Horizon) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 7-2 at home.

McCloud continued his strong play at the Resch Center, where he is averaging 21 points in five games. He averages 14.5 overall.

Only six players played more than eight minutes for the Phoenix but they had a 14-3 advantage in bench points.

Godwin Boahen led the Flames (9-11, 3-4) with 25 points, Ottey scored 19 points and Tarkus Ferguson had 15 points with nine rebounds.

The game featured two of the Horizon League's top players in Cohen and Ferguson. Cohen made 8 of 18 from the field and he helped his point total by making 8 of 9 free throws. Ferguson made only five of 18 field goals and was 3 of 13 from 3-point range. Cohen also struggled from deep, going 2 for 8.