BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Jordan Cohen had 25 points as Lehigh topped American 82-73 on Saturday night.
Marques Wilson had 15 points for Lehigh (5-11, 2-2 Patriot League). Reed Fenton added 14 points. Evan Taylor had 14 points and eight rebounds for the home team.
Sa'eed Nelson had 19 points and seven assists for the Eagles (6-9, 2-2). Connor Nelson added 19 points. Jamir Harris had 14 points.
Lehigh faces Navy at home on Wednesday. American faces Bucknell at home on Wednesday.
