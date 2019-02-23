CHICAGO — Sandy Cohen III had 20 points and scored the go-ahead basket on a putback with a minute to go as Green Bay edged past Illinois-Chicago 63-62 on Friday night.

UIC had the ball trailing by one after Jordan Blount's defensive rebound with 15 seconds to go, but Kameron Hankerson stole it from Marcus Ottey with seven seconds left to secure the win for Green Bay.

Josh McNair had 16 points and nine rebounds for Green Bay (15-13, 9-6 Horizon League). Tank Hemphill added 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Phoenix were in trouble after the first half, entering halftime trailing 39-20. But the visitors mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow victory. The Phoenix's 20 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Tarkus Ferguson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Flames (14-14, 8-7). Blount added 13 points and nine rebounds. Godwin Boahen had 12 points.

Ottey, whose 16 points per game entering the matchup led the Flames, shot only 14 percent in the game (2 of 14). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Flames for the season. Green Bay defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-85 on Jan. 19. Green Bay takes on IUPUI on the road on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago faces Milwaukee at home on Sunday.