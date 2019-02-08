CLEVELAND — Sandy Cohen III had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Green Bay beat Cleveland State 82-65 on Thursday night.
Trevian Bell had 14 points for Green Bay (12-12, 6-5 Horizon League), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Tank Hemphill added 11 points and Cody Schwartz had nine points and nine rebounds.
Green Bay pulled away with a 13-3 run to lead 74-60 with 6:11 left in the game.
Tyree Appleby had 24 points for the Vikings (6-19, 1-11). Seth Millner added eight points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Algevon Eichelberger had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Phoenix swept the season series against the Vikings. Green Bay defeated Cleveland State 90-89 on Jan. 5.
