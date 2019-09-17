Valeria Luiselli, photo by Devin Yalkin, New York Times.

The finalists for the prestigious Kirkus Prize were announced today, and a memoir published by the Minneapolis publisher Coffee House Press is among the nonfiction finalists. "When Death Takes Something From You, Give it Back," by Naja Marie Aidt, translated by Denise Newman, is also long-listed for a National Book Award.

Other finalists include a memoir by Saeed Jones, who is coming to town in October for Talking Volumes. Jones’ first book, "Prelude to Bruise," a collection of poetry, was published by Coffee House Press.

Fiction finalists include Valeria Luiselli’s novel, “Lost Children Archive.” Her previous books, “Tell Me How it Ends” and “The Story of My Teeth” were published by Coffee House Press and she is currently a contributing editor for the press.

Any book published in 2019 that earned a star from a Kirkus review is eligible for the awards, which are presented in three categories. Here’s the full list of finalists. The winners will be announced Oct. 24 and will receive $50,000.

FICTION & LITERATURE

Cantoras, by Carolina De Robertis

The Other Americans by Laila Lalami

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Territory of Light by Yuko Tsushima

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

NONFICTION

Go Ahead in the Rain by Hanif Abdurraqib

When Death Takes Something From You Give It Back, by Naja Marie Aidt, translated by Denise Newman (published by Coffee House Press)

How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed Jones (review forthcoming Oct. 6.)

Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe

The Ungrateful Refugee by Dina Nayeri

No Visible Bruises by Rachel Louise Snyder

CHILDREN’S

Imagine by Juan Felipe Herrera, illustrated by Lauren Castillo

New Kid, written and illustrated by Jerry Craft

Genesis Begins Again, by Alicia D. Williams

The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Kadir Nelson

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas

The Other Side by Juan Pablo Villalobos