LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones" fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.
Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup.
It's not clear where the coffee cup came from. But some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.
Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.
HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
O'Rourke's laugh line falls flat as kids talk serious issues
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is learning that reliable jokes during the campaign don't always make kids laugh, especially when they're want to talk about serious issues.
TV & Media
Coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones' scene perks up viewers
"Game of Thrones" fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.
National
Wisconsin tourism industry generates $21.6 billion
A Milwaukee Brewers playoff run and a giant Harley-Davidson birthday party helped boost tourism spending in Wisconsin last year, state officials said Monday.
National
Microsoft offers software tools to secure elections
Microsoft announced an ambitious effort it says will make voting secure, verifiable and more transparent with open-source software. Two of the three top U.S elections…
National
US to add 30,000 seasonal worker visas as soon as this week
The Trump administration plans to allow 30,000 more foreign workers temporarily into the United States for seasonal work through the end of September, a move that reflects how the booming economy has complicated President Donald Trump's efforts to restrict legal immigration.