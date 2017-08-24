Caribou Coffee is buying Bruegger’s Bagels, a move that further expands the breakfast empire of the coffeeshop’s parent company.

Dallas-based Le Duff America announced Thursday morning it has entered into an agreement to sell the Bruegger’s Bagels chain to Brooklyn Center-based Caribou.

Terms were not disclosed. The sale is expected to finalize in September.

It’s the latest in a series of rapid acquisitions for Caribou’s parent company, JAB Holding Co., which also owns Panera Bread, Einstein Noah (Einstein Bros. Bagels), Peet’s Coffee and Tea, Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Intelligentsia Coffee and retail brand Keurig Green Mountain.

Several years ago, Caribou experimented with Bruegger’s on some co-branded retail spots. That partnership ended after JAB — a Luxembourg-based private equity firm — bought Einstein Noah. Since then, Caribou and Lakewood, Colo.-based Einstein created a co-branded concept called “Coffee & Bagels,” which has more than a dozen Twin Cities locations.

It is unclear what, if anything, the acquisition of a rival bagel maker will mean for Caribou’s co-branded retail stores. Caribou did not immediately return requests for comment.

Caribou is the nation’s second largest retail coffee chain behind Starbucks. It employs about 250 people at its Brooklyn Center headquarters and has more than 600 company-owned and franchised stores around the world. Caribou quietly appointed Sarah Spiegel as the company’s new chief executive last month. She was also named CEO of Einstein. Former CEO Mike Tattersfield became board chairman of Caribou and Einstein.