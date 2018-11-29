No location is more central to the iconography of the western than Monument Valley. Its majestic sandstone buttes, a revolving backdrop for John Ford, have been the setting for countless stagecoach chases and John Wayne passages.

And thanks to the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” this hallowed Colorado ground is also now home to Tim Blake Nelson, as the all-white-clad “San Saba songbird” Buster Scruggs, strumming his guitar on a horse and singing, with twang and gusto, like a slightly deranged Roy Rogers.

It’s the opening salvo in a six-part anthology film from St. Louis Park natives Ethan and Joel Coen that corrals a stampede of western archetypes and tropes. Soon after Buster’s hokey song, “Cool Water,” the body count accumulates and the Roy Rogers sheen rapidly retreats for far crueller twists and tales of frontier justice across a wanton Wild West, from a tireless prospector played by Tom Waits to a westward traveling wagon train with a dog problem.

The Coens have dabbled in westerns before. But 2007’s “No Country for Old Men,” from the Cormac McCarthy novel, and the 2010 “True Grit” remake were foremost about faithfully adapting the source material. For the first time, really, the Coens have gone West. Even if it was a little accidental.

“We were writing these short movies without any expectation of making them,” Joel Coen said. “They were just kind of for fun. They were exercises. They’d go in a drawer. At a certain point, we realized that these particular ones were all westerns. Because they’re generically related, maybe they could be gathered in some sort of anthology.

“That was the first three or four of them, anyway. Then we started thinking more concretely about genre and going: Well, what are the subgenres that we haven’t done that might be interesting? Like a prospector story or a covered-wagon story or a stagecoach story.”

Ralph Ineson as the Man in Black in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Changing film economics also helped. “Buster Scruggs” was financed by Annapurna Pictures, which sold the film to Netflix for distribution. Early reports suggested that it would be a series, but the Coens always envisioned the shorts as a connected whole.

The initial confusion, along with the unexpected pairing of Netflix and the Coens — among the most proudly old-school of filmmakers — made “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” a little more confounding than the typical Coen release. What did the Coens think of the arrangement?

“We came into the business at a time when ancillary markets, which were essentially home video markets, were really responsible for the fact that we were able to get our movies financed,” Joel Coen said. “Sometimes, that was the principal way our movies were seen. So if you look at [1998’s] ‘The Big Lebowski,’ it did a reasonable amount of box office but it did a phenomenal amount of DVDs. People primarily saw that movie on their television sets. For us to get too precious about it would be a little bit strange.”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” which is now streaming on Netflix, was the first film by the streaming company to have an exclusive theatrical run before hitting Netflix. It played for a week in two markets — one of them the Twin Cities — but Netflix didn’t report opening grosses.

It was a strangely unceremonious launch for the latest film from a pair of America’s most respected filmmakers, and Coen — while stressing that Netflix was great to work with — acknowledges that he would have preferred a more robust theatrical release.

“Sure. Absolutely. I also understand what the pressures are, what the thinking is from the point of view of the company. I think it’s all evolving still. I’m hopeful that it will evolve in a way that everyone gets what they want. Everything’s been thrown up in the air, and we’ll see where it lands.

“The studios are sort of out of the business of making the kinds of movies we make. That’s why it’s important for these companies to be around. They’re figuring it out, and they’re figuring out what filmmakers need from an exhibition point of view.”

Nelson, who also played the escaped convict Delmar O’Donnell in 2000’s “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and is a former neighbor of the filmmakers, has had time to ponder the Coens’ tragicomic worldview.

“Joel and Ethan are decidedly steeped in the Old Testament,” he said. “The world is a really unruly, violent and difficult place. It’s also wildly unpredictable. The best we can do is adhere to structure and law and a devotion to powers that are not only beyond our comprehension but completely inscrutable. But even doing what we’re supposed to do is futile, and we’re going to get sideswiped.”

Nelson acknowledged that when he or other regulars such as Steve Buscemi, John Turturro or Frances McDormand (who has been married to Joel Coen since 1984) are summoned, “these are not actors who are going to wake up and look in the mirror and think: ‘All right, I’ve been called in to do this one for my quiet subtlety,’ ” he said with a laugh.

“They want character actors to take the sorts of chances that Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet and Ernest Borgnine were taking back when directors were generous enough to give them roles. That’s the kind of face they want to put in their movies. It goes back to an earlier time.”