– The 47,754 jammed into Dodger Stadium for Jersey Night, the biggest crowd to watch the Twins in six years, grew restless as the eighth inning arrived.

The Dodgers had led the Twins briefly in the fifth inning, and Los Angeleans knew what that meant: An automatic Dodger victory. For 46 consecutive games, any lead at any time meant Los Angeles would finish on top.

It took awhile, but the inevitable finally arrived: Taylor Rogers left a curveball over the plate to Cody Bellinger, and the rookie phenom deposited it over the center-field wall, and the three-run homer carried the Dodgers to a 6-4 victory .

It was consecutive win No. 47 when L.A. held a lead and their 21st win in their past 24 games at Dodger Stadium.

That outcome left the Twins feeling snake-bitten, considering it was one of their best relievers who coughed up the homer. And it overshadowed the decision that Paul Molitor must make over the next day or two. Bartolo Colon may have lost his job with the Twins on Monday, but it was what happened in the afternoon, not in the evening at Dodger Stadium, that put him in jeopardy.

Colon definitively established, against the hottest team in baseball, that he's still got the stuff to get major-league hitters out, at least for awhile. And he's a pretty good bunter, too. But whether those admirable attributes are enough to keep the 44-year-old among the Twins' five-man rotation in the wake of the team's acquisition of Jaime Garcia earlier in the day, well, that's in Molitor's hands now.

Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario was greeted by Robbie Grossman after his sixth-inning solo home run against the Dodgers on Monday.

But with Twins sending Kyle Gibson to Rochester following the game, perhaps Colon will stick around.

Colon, eclipsing 90 miles per hour more frequently than he did in his first start, allowed three singles during his first four innings, but none ever advanced past second base.

As happened in his Minnesota debut last Tuesday against the Yankees, he began to get hit hard during the fifth inning. This time, it was Yasmani Grandal and Joc Pederson slamming back-to-back home runs to center and left fields, followed by a Yasiel Puig triple. Colon retired Chase Utley on a popup to shallow center, but Chris Taylor singled Puig home for the inning's third run, igniting a huge crowd.

Colon was pulled for a pinch-hitter, so his final line was five innings, eight hits, three runs, two strikeouts and no walks. But unlike last week, that outing didn't come stapled to a loss.

That's because the Twins manufactured a two-out rally in the fourth inning that produced two runs, then tacked on a couple more runs, mostly courtesy of left fielder Eddie Rosario. After Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, in his first start since returning from the disabled list because of an injured foot, issued a two-out walk to Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning, Rosario clubbed a double to the wall in center field, scoring Escobar. Robbie Grossman drew a walk, and Jason Castro followed with a double to score Rosario.

Two innings later, Rosario smashed an opposite-field home run off Grant Dayton, only the fifth of his career off a left-handed pitcher. And in the seventh inning, Rosario lined a ball to left that Taylor allowed to get past him to the wall. Miguel Sano hustled around the bases to score the go-ahead run.

Well, only for awhile. Taylor led off the eighth with a single, and Justin Turner added a one-out single, too, bringing up Bellinger. Rogers induced Bellinger to swing and miss at a low curve, foul off an inside one to run the count to 0-and-2. But the rookie was waiting for another curve, and he got it, thigh-high on the outside corner.

It landed 400 feet away, just like the Dodgers fans had expected all along.