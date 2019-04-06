EDINBURGH, Scotland — A coconut was thrown on the pitch during the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian on Saturday.
It was hurled onto the grass just after Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan's 28th-minute goal had cancelled out Peter Haring's header three minutes earlier.
Maroon and green smoke bombs were also thrown on the field before and during the first half of the Scottish Premiership game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ex-US Sen Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings of South Carolina dead
Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, the silver-haired Democrat who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to serve six terms in the U.S. Senate, has died. He was 97.
National
Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border
Tensions are rising, fingers are pointing and the search for solutions is becoming increasingly fraught.
Variety
Fire destroys historic inn, an Underground Railroad stop
A fire has destroyed an historic Ohio inn that served as a stop on the Underground Railroad used by slaves to escape to Canada.
National
Vietnam vet who died Christmas Eve is finally laid to rest
A Vietnam War veteran from North Carolina who died on Christmas Eve with no family nearby has finally been laid to rest with military honors.
Nation
Coconut thrown on field during soccer's Edinburgh derby
A coconut was thrown on the pitch during the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian on Saturday.