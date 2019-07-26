Coconut Shrimp Salad With Asian Slaw

Serves 4.

Note: Panko breadcrumbs are larger and lighter than the traditional crumb, which could be substituted. From "Seriously Good Salads," by Nicky Corbishley.

• 1/4 c. vegetable oil

• 8 oz. raw shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed

• 3 tbsp. flour

• Salt and pepper

• 1 egg

• 1/3 c. canned coconut milk

• 5 tbsp. panko breadcrumbs (see Note)

• 1/4 c. unsweetened shredded coconut

Sriracha dressing:

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. Sriracha sauce

• 1 small garlic clove, peeled and minced

• 1 1/2 tbsp. honey

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• 1 small cabbage, finely sliced

• 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

• 3 green onions, sliced into thin strips

• 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into thin strips

• 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1 c. chopped fresh cilantro, divided

• 1 tsp. sesame seeds

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Directions

In a skillet, warm 1/4 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat.

Meanwhile, pat shrimp with paper towels to ensure they're not too damp.

Take 3 bowls. Add flour and a good pinch of both salt and black pepper to the first bowl. Mix the egg and coconut milk in the second bowl. Mix the breadcrumbs and coconut in the third bowl.

Coat the shrimp in the flour, then dip into the egg mixture and finally coat in the coconut mixture.

When the oil is hot — you can tell by tossing in a couple of the panko breadcrumbs; if they sizzle and start to brown quickly, it's ready — add in the shrimp. Cook on 1 side until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Then turn over and cook the other side until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the skillet and transfer to a bowl lined with paper towels to remove any excess oil.

In a small bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons olive oil, Sriracha, garlic, honey, lime juice and a pinch of both salt and pepper.

In a large serving bowl, arrange cabbage, onion, green onions, carrots, bell peppers and 3/4 cup of the cilantro. Drizzle with a little of the dressing.

Add the coconut shrimp and top with the remaining cilantro, sesame seeds and red pepper flakes. Serve with the rest of the salad dressing.