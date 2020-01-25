Maybe Coco Gauff, still just 15, will never will earn her first major championship. And perhaps Serena Williams, 38, will win a 24th Grand Slam title someday.

Sure felt, though, as if a generational shift was being signaled Friday at the Australian Open, with a pair of monumentally significant third-round results hours apart in the same stadium: a surprising first-week loss by Williams, then a historic victory by Gauff.

The 67th-ranked Gauff took the latest step in her quick progression, becoming the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the defending women's champion at the Australian Open, beating former No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4.

Only once the last point had been played did the preternaturally poised Gauff turn into a rather typical teen, joking about wanting to take "a selfie for Instagram" with Rod Laver, the 11-time major champion after whom the tournament's main stadium is named.

"Honestly, like, what is my life? Like, oh, my gosh!" Gauff told the crowd. "Two years ago, I lost first round in juniors and now I'm here. This is crazy."

It certainly is remarkable.

With a booming serve, a top-flight backhand and a winner's mentality, Gauff reversed the result from the first time she was across the net from Osaka, a former No. 1 with two major titles at 22.

When they played each other at the U.S. Open last September, Osaka won in two quick sets and then consoled Gauff, encouraging her to speak to the spectators who were pulling for her.

One reminder of just how young Gauff is: Most of the entrants in this year's junior Australian Open are older than she is.

Another: She is taking online classes and said she's been given permission to turn in homework late, "considering the circumstances."

But put a tennis racket in her hands and move out of the way: Gauff is now 8-2 in her nascent Grand Slam career, with three of those wins coming against women who have multiple major titles.

Federer rallies

The most intrigue in men's action came at the very end of the night, when Roger Federer reeled off the last six points to edge 47th-ranked Australian John Millman 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

It lasted more than four hours in humid conditions, and Federer needed to overcome a hard-to-believe 48 unforced errors from his forehand and an 8-4 deficit in the last tiebreaker, which is first-to-10.

Federer had lost to Millman at the 2018 U.S. Open and it sure seemed this one might be headed that way again.

"All of a sudden you turn the whole thing around within, like, two minutes and it was so worthwhile, you know, everything that I have gone through," Federer said.

"If I do play tennis, it's because of winning titles, trying to win as many matches as possible, [enjoying] myself out on court," he continued, "but also being in epic matches like this.

"The air gets so incredibly thin," Federer said after his record 100th match win at the Australian Open. "And you know that any overhitting, too much risk or just handing over a point at this moment will cost you dearly."

"That's what the best players, I guess, do," Millman said of Federer's comeback.