– Here's how new all of this is to Coco Gauff: She didn't quite realize she only has to play every other day at the U.S. Open.

"I'm still used to playing juniors," the American said with a chuckle, "so I forgot about the day off."

She's still just 15. She's competing in just her second Grand Slam tournament. And yet she's definitely showing she can perform like someone much older and more experienced.

With her parents jumping out of their front-row seats over and over again, and a raucous partisan crowd backing her at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Gauff trailed by a set and a break, then again by a break in the third set, before coming up big down the stretch to get past Anastasia Potapova of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in her debut at Flushing Meadows.

"Honestly, I mean, I really don't remember the match too well," Gauff said, "because everything is still a blur."

Here is what is clear: She displayed the same sort of gumption she did while saving match points in a Centre Court comeback at Wimbledon during her captivating run to the fourth round there last month.

In was an altogether different outcome than the prime-time match on the women's side where Sloane Stephens lost in the first round, just two years after she won the championship.

Stephens, an American seeded No. 11, was stunned 6-3, 6-4 by Anna Kalinskaya, a 20-year-old Russian who is ranked 127th and never before had won a main-draw match at any Grand Slam tournament.

Stephens recently reunited with Kamau Murray, who coached her to the 2017 U.S. Open title.

Her biggest problem was that her shots wouldn't go where she wanted: Stephens finished with 33 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Kalinskaya's 15.

It added to an already-busy Day 2 of upsets.

Earlier, four top-10 seeds in the bottom half of the men's draw tumbled out in the first round: No. 4 Dominic Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up; No. 8 Stefanos Tsitipas, an Australian Open semifinalist; No. 9 Karen Khachanov, a French Open quarterfinalist; and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, a Wimbledon semifinalist.

The biggest beneficiary of all of those departures could be three-time champion Rafael Nadal, the No. 2 seed, who found no such trouble, easily putting together a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory at night over John Millman, the Australian who upset Roger Federer a year ago in New York.

In other women's action, defending champion and No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka dropped her first five games against 84th-ranked Anna Blinkova, wasted a match point in the second set, then finally put together a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.

A couple of years ago, when Gauff was 13, she got a chance to practice with Osaka. If they each win their second-round matches, they'll meet in the third round.