SAN DIEGO — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.
About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.
The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.
The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-0-3(one, zero, three)20-24-31-43-47(twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $100,000Estimated jackpot: $40 million02-09-15-19-30(two, nine, fifteen, nineteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $26,00014-18-26-39-68,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:14-18-26-39-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-10-14-21-26(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $40,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:08-11-21-24-34-43(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $7.2 million
National
Asian stocks sink after Trump impeachment vote
Asian stock markets sank Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and Japan's central bank kept interest rates unchanged.