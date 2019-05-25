60th Coca-Cola 600

5 p.m. • Charlotte Motor Speedway • Ch. 9

Charlotte native on the pole

About the race: 600 miles, 400 laps on 1½-mile oval.

2018 champion: Kyle Busch won from the pole for his 12th top-five finishes in Charlotte. Only seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has more.

Qualifying: At 21, Charlotte native William Byron became the youngest driver ever to capture the Coca-Cola pole. Aric Almirola qualified second and Busch came third. Austin Dillon, who won the 600 in 2017, and Kevin Harvick, who has won the race twice, rounded out the top five.

Fast facts: Brad Keselowski won at Kansas Speedway two weeks ago for his third victory of 2019. … Joey Logano has finished outside the top 20 in four straight starts at Charlotte. … Denny Hamlin has posted 14 top-10s in his past 16 starts at CMS. … Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s as an early heat wave hits the East Coast.

The Gibbs way: Joe Gibbs' Toyotas have been dominant this season, winning seven of 12 races. Busch has won three races and Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have each won two. Gibbs' powerhouse race team has won 164 Cup Series races and four championships over nearly three decades, culminating in his selection to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

One to watch: Byron started on the pole at the Daytona 500 but finished 21st. He also started on the front row at Texas, Bristol and Dover but failed to register a top-five finish. He has two top 10s this year, but his finishes haven't matched his strong showings in qualifying.

